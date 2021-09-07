CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

Belltown Regatta

By From staff reports
Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Belltown Regatta took to the Clarion River Sunday. Literally anything that floats, (and some things that didn’t), took to the water. There were dozens of kayaks, canoes, inflatables and rafts in the water.

