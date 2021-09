DOWNTOWN AKRON — After being closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Library Shop at Main reopened its doors to the community yesterday, Sept. 1. Its next event, the Big Book Sale, is set for Sept. 9-11. “As soon as the Akron-Summit County Public Library closed to the public, so did we,” said Harry Shapiro, president of Friends of Main Library, the all-volunteer group that operates the Library Shop at Main — a used book and gift store located on the second floor of the Akron-Summit County Main Library at 60 S. High St. “We wanted to make absolutely sure that the volunteers were comfortable returning to their shifts, or that we had a reasonable number of people in place to open the shop again before announcing a reopening.”

