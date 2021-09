PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With some school officials questioning the state’s mandatory school mask mandate taking effect next Tuesday, KDKA asked Jon Delano, who is also an attorney, to examine the mandate and what could happen if a school district ignores it. Many school solicitors agree that the state’s Disease Prevention and Control Act gives the health secretary authority to issue a mask mandate to control the spread of a communicable disease. While there are some issues, ignoring the mask mandate is not one of them. “Those school districts that have disregarded an order from the Department of Health open themselves to significant...

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO