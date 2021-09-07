RBA Confirms Taper but Extends Current Pace from November to February

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Reserve Bank Board has confirmed its decision in July to taper its bond purchases from $5 billion to $4 billion per week. In extending the review date from mid November to mid February it has effectively lifted the purchases it is likely to have expected in August by around $13 billion. It has significantly lifted its growth forecast for next year consistent with a phasing out of QE as early as May.

