RBA Sticks To Tapering Plans

US August CPI inflation data took center stage today. Both headline and core inflation slowed on a monthly and yearly basis, generally coming in below consensus. The headline reading printed at 0.3% M/M and 5.3% Y/Y, implying a fourth month straight of 5%+ inflation. Core inflation rose by 0.1% M/M, to be up 4% Y/Y. It was the slowest monthly increase for the core gauge since February. Details showed an impact from the Deltavariant outbreak via for example monthly declines in lodging away from home (-2.9% M/M) and airline fares (-9.1% M/M). Bloomberg Economics broke the CPI figure down in re-opening components and non-reopening components. The former contributed -0.22% to the monthly decline in CPI while the latter contributed 0.35%, the most since December 2016. Used car prices seem over their top as well (-1.5% M/M) while the semiconductor shortage continues to put upward pressure on new car prices. Owners’ equivalent rent of residence doesn’t show the feared acceleration yet; rising at a steady 0.3% M/M.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO