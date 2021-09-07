CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EURUSD Holds At A Key Suport Level Ahead Of EU GDP Data

Cover picture for the articleThe EURUSD price hovered at a key support level as traders waited for the key Eurozone GDP and ZEW sentiment data. The German statistics agency, commonly known as Destatis, will first publish the latest industrial production data in the morning session. The data is expected to show that the country’s industrial production rebounded by 0.9% in July after falling by 1.3% the previous month. Later, the ZEW Institute will publish the latest German economic sentiment numbers followed by the final estimate of the second-quarter GDP data. These numbers will come a day before the European Central Bank (ECB) starts its September meeting.

