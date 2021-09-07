USD/CHF Awaits Breakout

USD/JPY has not been a friend of Yen traders as of late. But is it finally ready for a move? On a daily timeframe, we can see that during the first half of 2021, USD/JPY moved one way: higher. The pair put in a low of 102.59 on January 6th and made a high on July 3rd at 111.65. However, since then, USD/JPY has been trading in a symmetrical triangle and consolidating, as price approaches the apex. On September 8th, the pair made a false breakout above the top of the triangle but was halted and send lower at horizontal resistance near 110.46. Today, USD/JPY appears to be making a move below the triangle. Could this be the move Yen traders have been waiting for enter a position in USD/JPY?

CURRENCIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO