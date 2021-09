After the unsuccessful breach of the resistance at 1.1897 the bulls did not gain enough momentum to lead the pair towards the next resistance at 1.1950. As a result of this, the EUR/USD retraced and reached the support zone at 1.1856. If the bulls remain in control of the market and successfully violate the resistance at 1.1897, the pair will most likely move to attack the critical resistance at 1.1950.