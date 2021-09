22 years ago, at the 1999 ISS conference in Rome, the device makers were all remarking on the fact that the equipment manufacturers had got ahead of them. “Suppliers can already sell me what I’ll need two to three years down the road,” Dr Paolo Gargini, director of technology at Intel, told the conference. “The next generation of steppers – 193nm – is already in the bag.”

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO