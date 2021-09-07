CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lack of a vaccine mandate becomes competitive advantage in hospital staffing wars

Cover picture for the articleIn the rural northeastern corner of Missouri, Scotland County Hospital has been so low on staff that it sometimes had to turn away patients amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The national COVID staffing crunch means CEO Dr. Randy Tobler has hired more travel nurses to fill the gaps. And the prices are steep — what he called “crazy” rates of $200 an hour or more, which Tobler said his small rural hospital cannot afford.

