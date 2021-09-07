Lack of a vaccine mandate becomes competitive advantage in hospital staffing wars

There’s been growing concern among hospital administrators across the U.S. as some lean in to mandating the COVID vaccine among staff and workers. In New York, the state recently required that workers at all hospital and medical facilities get the vaccine by late-September. Following that announcement, two major hospital chains announced that they would terminate any employees who did not comply with the order and prove that they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 12 DAYS AGO