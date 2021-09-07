Infineon adds to 1.2kV IGBT totem pole modules

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI ), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced its new plug-and-play SCALE-iFlex™ LT dual gate-drivers. The new drivers improve the performance of multiple parallel EconoDUAL modules by 20%, allowing users to eliminate one of every six modules from power inverters and converter stacks. In addition to saving the cost of the driver and module, this reduces control complexity and costs related to modules, wiring, hardware, and heatsinking. SCALE-iFlex LT targets multiple applications in renewable energy generation and storage, and is particularly applicable to offshore wind turbines in the 3 to 5 MW range.

