CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Infineon adds to 1.2kV IGBT totem pole modules

By Steve Bush
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfineon has added four current ratings to its EconoDual 3 portfolio of 1.2kV dual IGBT modules. Rated at 300, 450, 600 and 900A (see table below) the transistor pair inside the modules is connected in a high and low-side totem pole half bridge. “New chip dimensions enable optimisation of the...

www.electronicsweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Arm Soafee: Web-native development for automotive functional safety

Arm has got together with the automotive supply chain to create a web-native development environment for functional safety and real-time software. To be called Soafee, for Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge, it is the result of automakers, system integrators, semiconductor, software, and cloud technology companies coming together to define an open-standards-based architecture for the software-defined vehicle, according to Arm. The intention is that it will enable cloud concepts like container orchestration.
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Digi-Key highlights “Winning Combinations” of Renesas-Dialog merger

Digi-Key Electronics, following the completion of Renesas’ acquisition of Dialog, is highlighting what it calls Winning Combinations. These are designs to showcase the complementary product portfolios of the two companies, for Embedded Processing, Analog, Power, and Connectivity. Specifically, Digi-Key highlights a 100 W Adapter with Power Delivery and Wireless Charger,...
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Synopsys unifies its reliability analysis workflow

Synopsys has unified the workflow through its existing reliability analysis tools for analogue, mixed-signal and custom IC designs – integrating them into its PrimeWave design environment, along with PrimeSim Continuum that announced in April. The unified workflow is to be called PrimeSim Reliability Analysism and is an umbrella for its...
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

High-volume SiN photonics foundry capacity in Europe

X-Fab and Ligentec have teamed up to offer “Europe’s largest capacity foundry service for integrated photonic circuits”, said X-Fab. In particular, they are talking about silicon nitride photonics, which Ligentech specialises in. “Silicon nitride offers superior performance to manage the light in the chip circuitry, with unprecedented low propagation losses...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infineon#Totem Pole#Modules#Econodual
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Silicon photonics yields integrated automotive lidar chip

Tower Semiconductor has officially announced an optical automotive lidar integrated circuit made using its PH18 silicon photonics platform. PH18 uses silicon and silicon nitride waveguides to create and link optical building blocks including couplers, interferometers, radiators, modulators and photodetectors. Its low-loss silicon nitride waveguides are capable of handling the optical powers necessary for lidars.
ENGINEERING
electronicproducts.com

Gate drivers support ‘new dual’ IGBT modules

Power Integrations has launched the SCALE-iFlex Single plug-and-play gate-drivers for the “new dual” 100 × 140 mm IGBT modules. The gate drivers support modules up to 3.3 kV and are suited for light-rail, renewable energy generation, and other high-reliability applications that require small, rugged driver solutions. The gate drivers fit...
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Flexy-to-PCB connector offers 20 x 1A connections for automotive

Panasonic has introduced 20 pin version of its automotive-grade flexible printed circuit (FPC) to rigid-PCB connector. Called CF2, the two-part connector has two rows of 10 pins (custom arrangements possible) and is rated for 125°C, 44m/s2 (20 – 200Hz vibration and 981m/s2 (6ms) shock. Capacity is 1A/pin and 50Vdc –...
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Socket for Array Area and Peripheral Package Test

Smiths Interconnect has brought out its Galileo test socket for Area Array and Peripheral Package Test. Galileo is a test socket engineered to support today’s high performance Digital and RF applications. It leverages proven interposer elastomer technology and advanced 3D printing manufacturing to provide a high- performance solution for BGA, LGA, QFP, SOIC, or QFN packaged devices with extremely short lead times.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Nexeria SMD power package accepted by automotive Tier-1

Nexperia’s CFP15B clip-bond surface-mount power package has passed automotive board-level reliability (BLR) testing by a “leading”, said the company, tier-1 supplier. Initially, it will be used in an engine control unit. “BLR verification is an important milestone,” said Nexperia product manager Guido Söhrn. “CFP15B represents the latest generation of thermally-enhanced...
CARS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Isolated drivers for traction IGBTs up to 3.3kV

Power Integrations has introduced single version of its dual-channel Scale-iFlex gate-drivers for IGBT modules up to 3.3kV – sized to fit 100 x 140mm ‘new dual’ IGBT modules. Applications are foreseen in light-rail and renewable energy generation. “Scale-iFlex Single gate-drivers fit the outline of the latest standard IGBT power modules...
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

SkyWater to fab Weebit Nano ReRAM

Weebit Nano’s ReRAM is to be mass-produced by SkyWater, the Minnesota Foundry. SkyWater intends to offer it to customers as embedded, non-volatile memory (NVM) IP on the company’s 130nm CMOS process. SkyWater’s 130nm process is a sweet spot for a broad range of applications such as analogue, power management, automotive,...
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

QuickLogic announces eFPGA IP generator

QuickLogic has announced its Australis embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP Generator. Australis is based on the OpenFPGA IP generator and adds a multitude of additional features and capabilities specific to implementing QuickLogic’s eFPGA IP solutions, along with the level of testing and support required to build commercially viable eFPGA IP. QuickLogic...
TECHNOLOGY
Synthtopia

Classic Buchla 200 Series Modules Returning As Inexpensive Eurorack Modules

At Superbooth 2021, Tiptop Audio and Buchla USA have announced a joint project to bring classic Buchla 200 Series modules back as affordable Eurorack modules. The Buchla 200 Series Electric Music Box was introduced in 1970, and replaced the earlier 100 series. Like the original Moog modular synths, 200 Series systems were rare and expensive, so few people had access to them.
ELECTRONICS
suasnews.com

Milrem Robotics and MSI-Defence Systems Limited Present Unmanned Kinetic C-UAV Capabilities

MSI-Defence Systems Limited (MSI-DSL), the developer of leading-edge weapon and underwater systems and the European leading robotics and autonomous system developer Milrem Robotics jointly present highly mobile, unmanned kinetic C-UAV capabilities at DSEI 2021. Utilising Milrem Robotics’ THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) integrated with MSI-DSL’s Remote Weapon Systems (RWS) and...
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Telefónica and NEC in four-country O-RAN trials

The O-RAN solutions are comprised of an ecosystem of NEC’s own products as well as software and hardware products of trusted industry leading partners. NEC’s open 5G massive MIMO (mMIMO) radio units (RU) with advanced beamforming that significantly helps to increase/optimize network capacity will be a part of the ecosystem.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Power Integrations’ New SCALE-iFlex LT Plug-and-Play Gate Driver Improves EconoDUAL IGBT Module Performance by 20%

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI ), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced its new plug-and-play SCALE-iFlex™ LT dual gate-drivers. The new drivers improve the performance of multiple parallel EconoDUAL modules by 20%, allowing users to eliminate one of every six modules from power inverters and converter stacks. In addition to saving the cost of the driver and module, this reduces control complexity and costs related to modules, wiring, hardware, and heatsinking. SCALE-iFlex LT targets multiple applications in renewable energy generation and storage, and is particularly applicable to offshore wind turbines in the 3 to 5 MW range.
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Nordic’s 91% efficient SiP joins Rutronik’s linecard

The low power system in package (SiP) from Nordic Semiconductor, the nRF9160 Gen2 is now available from Rutronik. The integrated SiP has power saving and security functions, making it suitable for use in IoT projects. At 91% efficiency, it is more power efficient that comparable modules currently available, claims the distributor.
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Murata claims smallest UWB module

Murata claims to have launched the world’s smallest UWB module – measuring 10.5 mm x 8.3 mm x 1.44 mm. Using short-range radio frequency (RF) technology, the Type 2AB UWB + BLE connectivity module can be used in a wide variety of applications. Suitable for the IoT market, the SIP...
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

6mΩ 750V SiC FET from UnitedSiC

A 6mΩ 750V SiC transistor is amongst nine devices announced by UnitedSiC. The company decribes the transistors as ‘FETs’, although each is a co-packaged cascode pair of a depletion-mode high-voltage SiC JFET and a low-voltage silicon mosfet. “At a Rds(on) of less than half the nearest SiC mosfet competitor, the...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy