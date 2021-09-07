Breaking: George Russell heads to Mercedes-AMG for F1 2022
Williams driver will replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes next year – a move that also affects the seven-time champion. So the worst-kept secret in Formula 1 is out: George Russell will be a Mercedes-AMG driver beside Sir Lewis Hamilton in 2022, as Valtteri Bottas takes a step or three down the grid to Alfa Romeo. No surprise, of course, especially in the wake of the Bottas move being confirmed just a day after the Dutch Grand Prix. But the confirmation still represents a seismic moment in F1, not only for young Russell but also for Mercedes.www.autocar.co.uk
Comments / 0