Breaking: George Russell heads to Mercedes-AMG for F1 2022

The AMG performance division is turning its attention to the Mercedes EQS flagship luxury sedan, imbuing it with extra power and presence. The AMG EQS will be the first fully electric AMG model, and its specs sounds impressive. Mercedes has increased power to a whopping 751 horsepower thanks to beefier electric motors; that's with the optional boost mode, while standard output sits at 649 hp. The suspension has also been tuned to be firmer and sportier, and the AMG gets some additional driving modes. The AMG model's battery is the same as the base EQS, however, with 107.8 kWh of usable capacity, so driving range should be similar.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO