Airlines including American and Southwest are warning that the delta variant is disrupting the travel recovery with “softness in bookings and elevated trip cancellations.”. The slowdown that started in early August is complicating hopes that business travel would start to pick up in September and October when leisure travel typically slows down, according to investor updates released by the four major airlines Thursday. But instead, employers have delayed return to office plans and corporate air travel is on hold too.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO