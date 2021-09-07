CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoE’s Saunders says interest rates may rise next year

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England may need to raise interest rates next year if growth continues and inflation becomes stickier, Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said on Tuesday. Saunders, who last month voted for an early stop to the BoE’s 895 billion pound ($1.24 trillion) bond-buying stimulus...

