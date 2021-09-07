CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack Sketch Log: On 9/11, I Remember John Perry

By Bill Batson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recognition of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center, Nyack Sketch Log is honored to republish this memorial to one of the fallen, New York City Police Officer John Perry. Each 9/11, I remember my friend John Perry. I was in New York City...

