Texas State

'We are way behind': Power-hungry Texas looks at ways to cut demand for electricity

By Shelby Webb
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winter storm-related power outages and summer warnings to conserve power have had Texas lawmakers and officials talking about how to improve the state’s electric grid. Largely ignored, however, is Texas’ record-setting demand for electricity. While officials consider ways to encourage more power generation and keep reserves available, efforts to cut demand take the form of conservation alerts during emergencies. Experts say the state could do more.

www.houstonchronicle.com

