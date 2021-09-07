Blinken says U.S. working to enable Afghanistan charter flights

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the Taliban had recommitted to letting Afghans leave, as he held talks in Qatar aimed at speeding up evacuations. US President Joe Biden has faced mounting pressure as activists said that several hundred people, also including Americans, had been prevented for a week from flying out of an airport in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif. But Blinken said that the United States had been in touch again Tuesday with the Taliban and believed they were cooperating -- a key test as the United States weighs whether to work with the next government in Afghanistan. "We are not aware of anyone being held on an aircraft or any hostage-like situation in Mazar-i-Sharif," Blinken told a news conference in Doha where he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met their Qatari opposite numbers.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO