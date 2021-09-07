Day6’s Young K makes solo debut with first mini-album ‘Eternal’

Lalisa Manobal, better known as the Blackpink member Lisa, has become the latest member of the K-pop powerhouse to go solo. On Friday, the rapper released her debut album, Lalisa, coupled with a music video for the title track. The song and music video work together as a reintroduction to this new era for Lisa, and she did not waste the opportunity to show her range. The three-and-a-half-minute video is packed with looks. Blink and you’ll miss one (or three).

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO