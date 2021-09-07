CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day6’s Young K makes solo debut with first mini-album ‘Eternal’

By Angela Patricia Suacillo
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDay6’s Young K has made his solo debut with the release of his first-ever mini-album ‘Eternal’, alongside a music video for title track ‘Guard You’. The record features seven tracks penned and composed by the singer member, who is set to enlist in the South Korean military later this October. Last month, the singer revealed that he had been accepted into KATUSA, the Korean Augmentation Troops to the United States Army.

www.nme.com

#Day6#Music Video#South Korean#Katusa#The United States Army
