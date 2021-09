CD Projekt Red’s seemingly endless pursuit to fix Cyberpunk 2077 continues. This time it’s in regard to the next-generation upgrades that were promised earlier this year and still doesn’t have a definitive release date. However, we now have a better idea of when that drop will occur. The company recently published their H1 2021 financial report, which reveals that they are targeting the next-generation upgrade for the title in “late 2021.” While that sounds fairly vague, it’s better than having no answer up to this point. However, this now begs the question, will the company have the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/Series S upgrades ready by then?

