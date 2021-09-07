A Classic With A Fatal Flaw: Cast A Deadly Spell at 30

The phrase “cult classic” gets thrown around a lot when people are talking about films. Mostly it’s used to describe a film that wasn’t very popular on release but has since become extremely well-regarded. The Big Lebowski is an example of this, making only $46 million at the box office but since then becoming very well-known and many people’s favourite movie. Another usage is “a film that failed financially but is popular as a subject of ridicule”. Plan 9 From Outer Space is the go-to movie for this category. The third definition of a cult classic (and the original usage) is a film that is deeply obscure, that very few people have ever even heard of, but that is fondly remembered by devoted fans. Cast A Deadly Spell, a 1991 movie released directly to television by HBO, is such a film. But is it actually a forgotten gem? If so, it’s a gem with a dark flaw at the core.