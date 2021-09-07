CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Classic With A Fatal Flaw: Cast A Deadly Spell at 30

By Ciaran Conliffe
headstuff.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phrase “cult classic” gets thrown around a lot when people are talking about films. Mostly it’s used to describe a film that wasn’t very popular on release but has since become extremely well-regarded. The Big Lebowski is an example of this, making only $46 million at the box office but since then becoming very well-known and many people’s favourite movie. Another usage is “a film that failed financially but is popular as a subject of ridicule”. Plan 9 From Outer Space is the go-to movie for this category. The third definition of a cult classic (and the original usage) is a film that is deeply obscure, that very few people have ever even heard of, but that is fondly remembered by devoted fans. Cast A Deadly Spell, a 1991 movie released directly to television by HBO, is such a film. But is it actually a forgotten gem? If so, it’s a gem with a dark flaw at the core.

headstuff.org

Comments / 0

Related
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: MALIGNANT Soundtrack, WITCH HUNT, THE FACULTY OF HORROR, DARK SHADOWS & BEYOND

Waxwork Records and WaterTower Music are proud to present MALIGNANT Original Motion Picture Score by Joseph Bishara. MALIGNANT is the latest creation from Conjuring universe architect James Wan (Aquaman, Furious 7). The film marks director Wan’s return to his roots with this original horror thriller. In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Night of the Animated Dead Recreates a Classic in New Images

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released some new images from the upcoming Night of the Animated Dead, a fully animated remake of George A. Romero's classic horror movie, and they offer a glimpse into how the new film will recreate iconic shots from the film itself. The new version of the story, previously remade a few times already, features all-star voice cast including Katharine Isabelle (Ginger Snaps) as Barbara, Dulé Hill (Psych) as Ben, Josh Duhamel as Harry Cooper, James Roday Rodriguez (also Psych) as Tom, Katee Sackhoff as Judy, Will Sasso as Sheriff McClelland, Jimmi Simpson as Johnny and Nancy Travis as Helen Cooper.
MOVIES
Polygon

6 horror movies that share the unhinged DNA of James Wan’s Malignant

A friend who caught an early screening of Malignant said it was far and away the worst film from The Conjuring and Insidious director James Wan, and a contender for every “worst of 2021” list. That description triggers one thing in this writer: full and unbridled excitement for whatever madness Wan cooked up. The worst movies provoke no feelings whatsoever, ones where I struggle to remember any specific detail by the time I get home from the theater (or go upstairs after settling for a home premiere, as 2021 often allows).
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Movie Review: ‘Kate’

Like Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, Netflix’s new action thriller Kate is centered around a female assassin living on borrowed time. Also like Kill Bill, it is a hodgepodge of ideas from the genre exercises that came before it. What sets the two films apart is mostly the ambition of scale. Whereas Kill Bill was a self-consciously tongue-in-cheek homage that won over audiences with violence that really earns the modifier “ultra” and a string of ridiculous, over-the-top charaters that would put their grindhouse forebears to shame, Kate is a relatively subdued affair – or as subdued as a movie made up of virtually non-stop fight scenes can be. Structurally, Kate comes closer to a direct-to-video b-movie from the 90s, and while its simplicity helps highlight some of its greatest strengths, it also leads to some of its greatest flaws.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clancy Brown
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Fred Ward
hollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Season 2’ on Blu-ray

Photo: Eli Roth is the host of History of Horror on AMC. Photo courtesy of Michael Moriatis / AMC / Provided by press site with permission. Eli Roth, one of the most successful horror directors of all time, has given fans of the genre a great gift with his AMC series History of Horror. The second season of the documentary show looks back at some of the most iconic and controversial horror movies, with many important figures offering their thoughts and commentary on the scary movies that shaped the industry.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Creepshow season 3: Walking Dead cast, release date and trailer

Greg Nicotero never ceases to amaze with this talent for bringing us some gruesome content. Season 11 of The Walking Dead has only released two episodes, and already the walkers have been outstanding. Now we get a look at season 3 of his Shudder series Creepshow, and it looks to surpass seasons 1 and 2. We will also get to see some more Walking Dead cast in the third season of this series.
TV SERIES
headstuff.org

Copshop Review | This Back-to-Basics Shoot ‘Em Up Hits Its Mark

Bob Viddick, the grunting, grizzled and scruple-light hitman from the frenetically fun Copshop, informs us at one stage that he received a degree “from the university of common sense”. Is this a good line? It would be a struggle to convince you that yes, this was an absolutely barnstorming retort to an inebriated puka-shell prick with a head on the precipice of getting kicked in.
MOVIES
ithaca.com

'The Candyman' can

When you see a film, you don’t always know that it’s ahead of its time. That requires time passed and context. When I re-watched the original 1992 “Candyman” to get into the head space for Nia DaCosta’s new sequel, it struck me that here was a movie that used the horror genre to remind us that Black lives matter.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Lebowski#Hbo#The Maltese Falcon#Highlander#Necronomicon
Nashville Scene

Malignant Is a Ludicrously Fun, Giallo-Inspired Romp

Malignant is the kind of movie you breathlessly tell everybody and their neighbor about — not because it’s high art, but because it just must be seen to be believed. Writer-director James Wan, co-creator of the Saw franchise, returns to the genre that made him. Here, he delivers a film so shocking that it was held back from reviews until the day of the release in order to save its trap door of a third act from being spoiled by the masses. Usually, a movie being held that late means it’s a disaster. In Malignant’s case, it makes a splendid argument for going into a film fresh — the alternative would be rotten indeed.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Witch Hunt Trailer Conjures Strange Magic This Halloween

Momentum Pictures has released the official trailer for its upcoming thriller Witch Hunt. Though it seems the title indicates or hints at the possible plot of the film, the reality of it is far away from what we could imagine. It does involve witches with supernatural powers and social groups and the men of law hunting and executing them, but in a setting we all are familiar with. Imagine if witches existed today and our modern legal system hunts them down, how would things be like? That's the world Witch Hunt tries to explore.
MOVIES
/Film

The Famous Ghostbusters Moment That Was Not In The Original Script

The original "Ghostbusters" is arguably one of the most quotable movies of the 1980s – which is strange to think about, considering it's a movie about a bunch of slacker scientists who sort of stumble their way into discovering a way to capture ghosts in New York City. Among the film's many memorable lines is "don't cross the streams," a crucial piece of info that Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) gives to his ghostbusting pals and which comes back to save the day at the end of the film. (I am genuinely sorry if I just spoiled "Ghostbusters" for you, but the movie is almost 40 years old and we have to draw a line somewhere.)
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Ethan Hawke: from criticizing superhero movies to villain in Moon Knight

Ethan Hawke He is a respected actor within the Hollywood industry with a talent that made him one of the great exponents of his generation. His career speaks of the quality of the projects in which he chooses to participate and also highlights his criteria when evaluating. Maybe that’s why he was surprised a while ago when he harshly criticized the superhero genre and then joined a Marvel show on Disney+ What did he say?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
startattle.com

Witch Hunt (2021 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

In a modern America where witches are real and witchcraft is illegal, a sheltered teenager must face her own demons and prejudices as she helps two young witches avoid law enforcement and cross the southern border to asylum in Mexico. Startattle.com – Witch Hunt 2021. Genre : Fantasy / Horror...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Prisoners of the Ghostland Star Bill Moseley on Extreme Cinema and Sharing Scenes With Nicolas Cage

Filmmaker Sion Sono has delivered audiences a number of ambitious genre films over the years, finding ways to blend together unexpected themes and narratives to create entirely original adventures. His latest effort, Prisoners of the Ghostland, enlisted Nicolas Cage as its hero, but Cage isn't the only fan-favorite genre performer in the effort, as the actor goes toe to toe with The Devil's Rejects star Bill Moseley as "The Governor." Bringing the new project to life saw a number of challenges for Moseley, as it was Sono's first English-language film and put him up against Cage, though Moseley brought his A-game to give just as colorful and memorable a performance as Cage's. Prisoners of the Ghostland hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on September 17th.
MOVIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victoria’s Wedding Horror, Ashland’s Evil Exposed At Altar

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is buying Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) love scheme. While he could be legit in both his cancer diagnosis and intentions, chances are that Victoria’s being taken for a ride. Multiple characters are searching for the truth, which could end up coming out at the couple’s own wedding.
TV SERIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy