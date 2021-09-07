Review: Kanye West does something different with his new album, “Donda”

Kanye West has been known to be a very unpredictable person. From his infamous interruption at the MTV Video Music Awards with Taylor Swift, where he said Beyoncé has one of the best music videos of all time, to his run for president in 2020, West has been known as a very interesting figure in hip-hop culture. We’ve seen that firsthand with the rollout for his new album “Donda”. Who else would have multiple listening parties in different cities before releasing their album? Kanye, of course.