CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Review: Kanye West does something different with his new album, “Donda”

marquettewire.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West has been known to be a very unpredictable person. From his infamous interruption at the MTV Video Music Awards with Taylor Swift, where he said Beyoncé has one of the best music videos of all time, to his run for president in 2020, West has been known as a very interesting figure in hip-hop culture. We’ve seen that firsthand with the rollout for his new album “Donda”. Who else would have multiple listening parties in different cities before releasing their album? Kanye, of course.

marquettewire.org

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Tells 'Donda' Engineer To 'Go Find God' After He's Fired Via Text

Drake and Kanye West have been hot topics since both artists delivered their new albums, Certified Lover Boy and Donda, respectively. Unless Kendrick Lamar finally drops his long-awaited DAMN. follow-up, that’s likely not going to change any time soon. Case in point, Akademiks shared a screenshot on Tuesday (September 7)...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kanye West
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Jesus
Person
Kanye
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Donda West
Person
Lil Baby
Variety

André 3000 Responds to Drake Leaking Unreleased Kanye West Collaboration: ‘It’s Unfortunate’

André 3000 is clarifying his contribution to unreleased “Donda” track “Life of the Party” after Drake leaked the song on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 show. The song’s leak adds fuel to the ongoing tension between Drake and Kanye West, as both rappers have taken shots at each other on their new albums. On “Life of the Party,” West raps: “I put Virgil and Drake on the same text, and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress/ Just told these grown men stop it with the funny shit.” He continues, hinting at a collaboration that never came to be: “Thought...
MUSIC
Lantern

Kanye West elevates his sound on ‘Donda’

After months of teasers and faux album announcements, Kanye West released his 10th studio album, “Donda” — titled after his mother — Sunday. There has been some fan speculation as to who actually released “Donda.” West shared an Instagram post Sunday that stated, “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM.” While some fans believe West’s label Universal Records released this album without his approval, others believe it’s just another marketing stunt by West himself.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Peppa Pig takes a swipe at Kanye West over ‘Donda’ review

Well, it seems that everyone is definitely a critic. Especially following a rather petty tweet regarding Kanye West from the team over at Peppa Pig. With West having released ‘Donda’ into the world, it would be only a few days before the reviews would be in. And of course, we...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Music#Music Video#Instagram#Fivio Foreign#Universal
officialcharts.com

Kanye West claims second Number 1 on the Official Irish Albums Chart with Donda

Kanye West is Number 1 on the Official Irish Albums Chart for the second time in his career with Donda. His tenth studio album, which is named after his late mother, claimed the most downloads and streams of the week to join Ye (2018) as Irish chart toppers for the Georgian rapper. To date, Kanye has scored nine Top 10 albums in Ireland.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Peppa Pig Takes a Jab at Kanye West for Scoring Higher Than 'DONDA' In Pitchfork Album Review

In a strange plot twist, Drake and Soulja Boy aren’t the only ones beefing with Kanye West with the release of DONDA. Peppa Pig of all characters has just joined the conversation by taking a jab at Ye via Twitter with “Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5.” What this now-deleted tweet is referring to is the recent buzz that Pitchfork scored Peppa Pig’s sophomore album “Peppa’s Adventures: The Album” 6.5 while they gave DONDA a 6.0 — a whole 0.5 points higher than Kanye West’s album.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Kanye West Claims Record Label Released 'Donda' without His Permission

After a month-long delay, everyone is thrilled that Kanye West’s album “Donda” is finally available on streaming platforms. Everyone but West, at least. The world was surprised on August 29 when Kanye West’s tenth studio album “Donda,” named after his late mother, went live on streaming services. West initially revealed...
CELEBRITIES
The Blade

'Donda' album fit for Kanye enthusiasts

Kanye West (GOOD/ Def Jam) Imagine being the wallpaper in Kanye West’s therapist’s office. Donda , the rap icon’s 10th studio album, unfolds like a regurgitation of truths and secrets spilled within.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
B106

Kanye West Accused of Stealing Design for Donda Album Listening Merch

Kanye West has been accused by another designer of ripping off the logo he used on his merch for the Donda album listening event held in Atlanta in July. On Wednesday (Spet. 1), XXL confimed with up-and-coming brand Infinity G8ds that they claim the shirts Kanye sold at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the ATL last month, which dons the Star of David with a cross in the middle, look relatively similar to the logo for Infinity G8ds.
APPAREL
Billboard

Soulja Boy Says 'Kanye West Diss' Will Be Included on His New Album 'Swag 4'

Soulja Boy isn't done sounding off on Kanye West after he was left off of Donda because he's guaranteeing a "diss" toward Ye will be featured on his own album. On Thursday (Sept. 2), the rapper -- who is set to drop his album Swag 4 on Friday -- tweeted, "Kanye west diss on the album tonight." The "Kiss Me Through the Phone" MC previously warned Ye to not "hit my phone no more" after claiming he had sent Soulja the song "Remote Control," which only features a guest verse from Young Thug, and nixed his verse from the final cut.
MUSIC
floor8.com

Peppa Pig trolls Kanye West amid recent 'Donda' album launch

IAlthough Kanye West's Donda album finally dropped, it seems critics were left less than impress!. Peppa Pig appears to have trolled Kanye West! The adorable animated children's television character Peppa Pig seems to have trolled rapper Kanye West on Twitter. "Peppa didn't need to host listening parties in the Mercedez-Benz...
CELEBRITIES
Majic 93.3

The Battle of Best Guest Verses Between Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Kanye West’s Donda Albums

Hip-hop fans are eating right now. Over the last two weeks—and following what felt like an infinite limbo of mid-pandemic releases that got delayed—rap juggernauts Drake and Kanye West finally dropped their highly anticipated albums, Certified Lover Boy and Donda, respectively. Both artists, thoroughbred in their musicality, called on a number of talented peers to help with the vision of these new projects, rivaling a Marvel vs. Capcom type of showdown that seemingly plays into their alleged beef.
CELEBRITIES
Technician Online

Kanye West back in a big way, discovers new sound on ‘Donda’

Rapper, producer, songwriter and former presidential candidate Kanye West made his highly anticipated return to the spotlight on Sunday, Aug. 29 with the release of his 10th studio album, “Donda”. The release came as a surprise to many, with West rarely speaking out about the plans for the album’s rollout over the course of the project’s promotion.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy