For the first time ever, the Dansville and Wayland-Cohocton football programs will be combined into one bigger Dan-Way-Co program and will move up into Class B for the foreseeable future. And unlike some merged programs, this club will have a nearly 50-50 split of kids from both schools, which should make them an extremely competitive group. Dan-Way-Co may still be a year or two away from being able to compete with the top teams from Class B, but every game all season should be a game that comes down to the final few possessions.

DANSVILLE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO