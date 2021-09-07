Beneteau Gran Turismo 45

Somewhat out of the blue, Polyphony Digital has announced that there’ll be a new update to Gran Turismo Sport coming along this week. Development of the PS4 title has seemed to be just about at an end for a little while now. So far this calendar year there’s been four updates, with two addressing changes to Sport Mode, one adding support for the Olympic Virtual Series, and one in July which added the Toyota GR86 ahead of a GR Toyota GT Cup round featuring the car. That’s one of just seven new vehicles added across 2020 and 2021.

