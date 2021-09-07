“Double Vision” Jesuit Art Exhibit comes to Campus

Minnesota’s North Shore is the focus of the upcoming exhibition “Dudley Edmondson: Northern Waters,” opening September 10, 2021, at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) in Winona. Dudley Edmonson is an author, public speaker, wildlife photographer, and filmmaker from Duluth, Minn. This exhibition features photographs and video exploring Lake Superior’s North Shore, its tributaries and surrounding waters over the course of four seasons, in their many moods. Dudley’s photography career spans nearly three decades, and his work has been featured in galleries and in nearly 100 publications around the world. “The museum is proud to exhibit the artwork of photographer, videographer, author, and outdoor enthusiast Dudley Edmondson,” says Jon Swanson, curator of collections and exhibitions at MMAM. “His knowledge of, and passion for, Minnesota’s wilderness and wildlife inspires all of us to go outdoors and explore the beauty of our state.” An avid outdoorsman and birdwatcher, Edmondson’s passion is nature and getting people of color outdoors. He is the author of the landmark book, “Black & Brown Faces in America’s Wild Places,”
