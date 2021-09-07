CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Double Vision” Jesuit Art Exhibit comes to Campus

Cover picture for the articleThe art exhibit “Double Vision: Art from Jesuit University Collections” is now open for presentation in Haggerty Art Museum at Marquette University. The collection is a creative collaboration with other midwestern Jesuit universities to display works in a variety of styles. Pieces displayed are from collections in the Haggerty Museum of Art, Saint Louis University’s Contemporary Religious Art and the Loyola University Museum of Art.

