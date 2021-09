September 8, 2021 — The gymnasium at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center is currently closed to the public to do work on the floor that suffered water damage. Wyo4News talked with Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Director Dave Lansang about the repairs entail. “It’s mainly part of the gymnasium floor,” said Lansang. “Several months ago, we had a pipe leak into that area. So obviously, water got on top of the wood floor and down underneath the floor itself, which caused it to buckle. Once that dried, the floor never settled back down to its normal elevation.”

