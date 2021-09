Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bengaluru-based AppsForBharat—a spiritual-tech company focused on building apps to serve the spiritual and devotional needs of Indian users—announced on Thursday that it has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Elevation Capital with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital India and BEENEXT as well as Matrix Partners India. This round also featured leading angels like Scott Schleifer (partner, Tiger Global), Saurabh Gupta (managing partner, DST Global), Ankush Sachdeva, Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Pratap Singh (co-founders, ShareChat), Utsav Somani (partner, iSeed), Anshumani Ruddra (group PM, Google), Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal (co-founders, Meesho), and Kunal Shah (founder, CRED).

INDIA ・ 13 DAYS AGO