NO PLANET B: A sustainable future starts with you

From a general perspective, streetwear is known as casual urban clothes that are fashionable and edgy. But that barely scratches the surface of a style, rooted in sub-cultures like skate, hip-hop, and sneakers, that has become a 185 billion-dollar industry. In essence, the style itself rests entirely on the spirit of these countercultures. Because when it comes to streetwear, clothing basics are the foundation—a simple t-shirt, a plain crewneck, hoodie, beanie, cap, or even socks. Yet the blank-canvas basics that give life to artist designs and brand merch often succumb to fast-fashion productions that scar the planet. All too often, bulk prices for basic clothing items and fast turnaround times trump eco-friendly materials and sustainable practices. But times are changing, and so are the consumers of this cultivated space of fashion.

