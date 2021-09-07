CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

NO PLANET B: A sustainable future starts with you

marquettewire.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a column part of a monthly series called “No Planet B” written by Sustainability & Energy Management Coordinator Chelsea Malacara and her sustainability interns. This series aims to provide insight on how we can begin to think and make sustainable choices on campus for a better future. In...

marquettewire.org

Comments / 0

Related
coveteur.com

Defining the Future of Sustainability in Streetwear

From a general perspective, streetwear is known as casual urban clothes that are fashionable and edgy. But that barely scratches the surface of a style, rooted in sub-cultures like skate, hip-hop, and sneakers, that has become a 185 billion-dollar industry. In essence, the style itself rests entirely on the spirit of these countercultures. Because when it comes to streetwear, clothing basics are the foundation—a simple t-shirt, a plain crewneck, hoodie, beanie, cap, or even socks. Yet the blank-canvas basics that give life to artist designs and brand merch often succumb to fast-fashion productions that scar the planet. All too often, bulk prices for basic clothing items and fast turnaround times trump eco-friendly materials and sustainable practices. But times are changing, and so are the consumers of this cultivated space of fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

SCOPES Festival Explores Future of Sustainability With Wonderfruit

SCOPES, driven by Porsche, is throwing in yet another dynamic wrench in its virtual event format by collaborating with Wonderfruit, a popular festival that takes place annually in Thailand. Known initially as a music festival, Wonderfruit’s sustainable efforts over the years have expanded and transformed the event into an inspiring social movement, in the pursuit of a true community experience. SCOPES features a series of videos and interactive formats that showcase the Wonderfruit community and its driven individuals, shaping the future with avant-garde approaches in art and wellness.
SOCIETY
Birmingham Star

Green Engineering is the future for a healthy planet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): 'Engineers' are truly the ones who are largely known as the 'creators' on our planet, who shape dreams into reality. The evolution of the human race from ancient to today's modern times took its due course followed by the rapid development on the planet. Engineers have witnessed the evolution of development and its impact. Today on the celebratory occasion of 'World Engineer's Day 2021' is proposed on the theme 'Engineering for a Healthy Planet'.
ENVIRONMENT
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Future of Sustainable Manufacturing is a Hybrid Approach

If you're in the retail business, one of your worst nightmares is being stuck with boxes and boxes of unsold inventory taking up space in the warehouse. Wasted stock can be a huge cost to the bottom line and pose serious risks to your business. For eco-conscious brands, a lot...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Times-Argus

Weekly Planet: Climate-resilient future needs ambitious metrics now

The end of August marked 10 years since Tropical Storm Irene brought devastating winds and flooding to Vermont. In the decade since, we’ve continued to learn about the impacts of the climate crisis on hurricanes, heat and flooding. Irene brought close to a foot of rain to the Green Mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
edf.org

Aquatic/Blue Foods: The Missing Ingredient for a Sustainable Future

By Jim Leape, Kristian Teleki, Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted and Thomas V. Grasso, Co-chairs, Blue Food Cluster for the U.N. Food Systems Summit 2021. This op-ed was first published in ECO Magazine’s Autumn 2021 edition. View it here. Our food systems are fragile and worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Conventional food...
FOOD & DRINKS
Herald Tribune

Sarasota County workshop to focus on 'Roots of Sustainability' for a better future

Registration is underway for Sarasota County's 16th annual Sustainable Communities Workshop, an online event in November to showcase strategies for healthy, resilient, thriving communities. Under the “Roots of Sustainability” theme, the virtual conference on Nov. 10 will unite residents, students, and community members of all ages, sectors, and walks of...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Vail Daily

Fund that honors the legacy of Adam Palmer will power Eagle’s sustainable future

To achieve its ambitious new sustainability goals, the town of Eagle is working with the Eagle Valley Community Foundation to establish the Adam Palmer Sustainability Fund. The fund will honor the legacy of Palmer, whose passion for the outdoors and drive to create a more environmentally sustainable community led him to spearhead an eco-friendly building incentive fund as a planner and director of sustainable communities with Eagle County government. Palmer also served on the Eagle Town Council and other community boards, including Eco Trails, Holy Cross Energy and the Hardscrabble Trails Coalition.
EAGLE, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Michael Lovell
marquettewire.org

KOCH: Urban foraging makes nature more accessible

Marquette’s campus sometimes feels like a barren wasteland. Except for a few shrubs and flowers here and there, it’s mostly covered in grass. Unfortunately, the Saint Joan of Arc Chapel garden, which previously housed a native plant garden, is currently under renovation. Additionally, Marquette is building a new business school in what was formerly a large green space following the demolition of McCormick Hall.
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

Muslim Student Association connects interfaith students

Although Marquette is a Catholic Jesuit university, it is also home to many religious groups outside of Christianity. Muslim students make up about one percent of the student population. The Muslim Student Association is an organization on campus that works to bring Muslim students together and connect them to students...
MARQUETTE, WI
thebossmagazine.com

Can Telosa Be the Sustainable City of the Future?

‘Most inclusive city in the world’ plans to welcome residents in 2030 The new city founded on “Equitism” and the ideals of 19th century economist/philosopher Henry George doesn’t have a location yet,... ‘Most inclusive city in the world’ plans to welcome residents in 2030. The new city founded on “Equitism”...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Green Engineering is the future for a healthy planet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): 'Engineers' are truly the ones who are largely known as the 'creators' on our planet, who shape dreams into reality. The evolution of the human race from ancient to today's modern times took its due course followed by the rapid development on the planet. Engineers have witnessed the evolution of development and its impact. Today on the celebratory occasion of 'World Engineer's Day 2021' is proposed on the theme 'Engineering for a Healthy Planet'.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet B#Commuting#Economy#Marquette University#Univeristy#Catholic#Ozzi#The Alumni Memorial Union#Schroeder Hall#Contact Marquette
atlantanews.net

Green Engineering is the future for a healthy planet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): 'Engineers' are truly the ones who are largely known as the 'creators' on our planet, who shape dreams into reality. The evolution of the human race from ancient to today's modern times took its due course followed by the rapid development on the planet. Engineers have witnessed the evolution of development and its impact. Today on the celebratory occasion of 'World Engineer's Day 2021' is proposed on the theme 'Engineering for a Healthy Planet'.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy