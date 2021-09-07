Phillies Notebook: Extra rest works wonders for Wheeler
A reset Phillies rotation gave Zack Wheeler a previously unscheduled extra day of rest Sunday, as his start was pushed back to Monday afternoon in Milwaukee. Not so coincidentally, that delayed Wheeler start would be against the National League Central Division leading Brewers and their ace, Brandon Woodruff. And when it was over, Wheeler denied that he was being set up for a final month push not only in this series, but also down the road with a late-September series in Atlanta, against the team they’re chasing.www.readingeagle.com
