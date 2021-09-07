CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

BTS fan starts Twitter Space '#btsbutimscreamingthelyrics' and makes history + trends #1 worldwide

By Sofia-Sayson
allkpop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 6, an ARMY was bored and decided to host a Twitter Space called 'bts but im screaming the lyrics.'. Twitter's description of it stated, "ARMY treat their ears to a space where BTS songs are being screamed instead of sung," and it topped the trend list. The Space gained a lot of attention not just inside ARMY's fandom, but also to other K-pop fandoms, which took the Twitter Space to more than 60,000 listeners.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonnewsday.com

Over 60,000 people watch as a bored BTS fan screams lyrics on Twitter.

Over 60,000 people watch as a bored BTS fan screams lyrics on Twitter. We already know that BTS supporters, or “ARMYs,” are constantly eager to create new records, much like the successful boyband, which continues to accomplish new milestones and maintain a consistent string of winning new awards in the music industry.
INTERNET
Variety

Ticketed Spaces Is a Risk Twitter Has to Take

A new feature called Ticketed Spaces is Twitter’s latest attempt to do what currently looks like a lost cause: catch up to the competition. Hosts of Twitter’s live audio-only feature Spaces will now be able to collect ticket fees from fans for events hosted on the platform, which include anything from workshops and conversations to meet-and-greets. The social media giant made an initial announcement and began taking host applications in June, and starting last week, some users have access on iOS.
INTERNET
allkpop.com

'BTS in the Soop' Season 2 is coming this October and fans are hyped

The soothing backdrop of the green forest and the calm lake was the perfect place for the BTS boys to unwind from their busy schedules. 'BTS in the Soop' brought a calm vacation for the global K-pop boy group while it gifted fans with the chance to watch the BTS members being in nature and completely relaxing. Season 1 received much love from BTS fans as the members shared with them the things they would do in their free time.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Space#Army#Carrotbunk00#Stayc#Txt
allkpop.com

BTS officially make 'Guinness World Records' 2022 hall of fame

BTS have officially made 'Guinness World Records' 2022 hall of fame. On September 2, BTS officially entered the 'Guinness World Records' 2022 hall of fame with 23 total records. The world record reference talked about the Big Hit Music group's. "jaw-dropping 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

BTS's Jungkook creates a new record as the First K-Pop Idol to trend at #1 in all 208 countries and regions available on Twitter

'Record Setter Jungkook' achieves new records and breaks his own records on every social media platform without even trying, showing his immense global influence and popularity. Jungkook becomes the First & Only K-Pop Idol to trend at #1 in 208 Countries and Regions (every available location) on Twitter. Jungkook never...
CELEBRITIES
Engadget

Twitter starts rolling out Communities, its dedicated space for groups

After 15 years, Twitter is getting dedicated features for groups. The company is now starting to test Communities, “a more intimate space for conversations” on the platform. Communities, which the company first teased back in February, are sort of like Twitter’s version of a subreddit or a public-facing group on...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Chinese fan club of BTS’ Jimin suspended for “irrationally” supporting the idol

Chinese social media platform Weibo has suspended a Chinese fan club of BTS member Jimin over their “irrational” support for the idol. On September 5, Weibo suspended the fan club called Jimin Bar from posting for 60 days. According to The Straits Times, the suspension was due to the account’s crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to celebrate the idol’s birthday. This follows the recent crackdown on celebrity and fan culture by the Chinese government.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

BTS 'ARMY' Rejoice On Twitter After 'Fake Love' Reaches 1 Billion Views On YouTube

South Korea’s boy band BTS’ “Fake Love” has surpassed one billion views on YouTube and the musical group's fans or ARMY marked the occasion with a celebration on Twitter. On Wednesday, BTS’ 2018 hit "Fake Love" became its fifth song to achieve the 1 billion views milestone following its other...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

BTS Jungkook's dancing and facial expressions in "BTS Butter feat Megan Special Performance Video" become hot topics on Twitter and Korean Communities

BTS has released a special performance video of BTS Butter x Megan Thee Stallion featuring 3J Sub-Unit (Jungkook, J-Hope, and Jimin). Fans were excited and loved the choreography of the video. As soon as the video dropped, #3JisBack took the #1 spot in Worldwide trends, and several keywords and hashtags...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Lee Hi returns to her school days in 'H.S.K.T.' feat. Wonstein MV

Lee Hi has dropped her music video for "H.S.K.T." featuring Wonstein. In the MV, Lee Hi returns to her school days as she comes across an admirer determined to impress her. "H.S.K.T." is a track from her 3rd album '4 ONLY', which also featured title tracks "Savior" and "Red Lipstick" as well as "Only".
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

BTS's V tops the list of the Most-Searched Individual K-Pop Artist on Wikipedia for the month of August

According to WikiProject Korea, BTS's V, aka Kim Taehyung, is the Most Searched Individual K-Pop Idol (10th overall) on Wikipedia in August with 283,934 visits. V once again proved his unparalleled popularity as SNS King by recording the #1 personal page views of Korean artists in the official ranking of Wikipedia for the month of August. This makes it his 3rd month in a row to take the #1 spot for an individual.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

10 K-Pop songs with Chinese versions you're probably missing out on

BTS - 'Boy In Luv'. The original 'Boy In Luv' is undoubtedly incredible, pumped with energy and intensity. However, the Chinese version gives it that extra push of power that is simply incomparable. What is even more interesting is how the members manage to retain the essence of the song and even enhance it in the Chinese version.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

BTS's J-Hope is voted as the #1 celebrity who best suits a ramen CF

BTS's J-Hope was named the #1 celebrity who is most suitable to star in a ramen CF. On Idol Chart, a poll asking "Who is the celebrity who best suits a ramen CF?" was held online from September 6 through September 12. Here, BTS member J-Hope ranked #1 on the poll with a total of 61,160 votes (48% of all votes). 2nd place went to trot singer Young Tak, who received 51,320 votes (41% of all votes). Following J-Hope and Young Tak, 3rd place went to singer Eun Ga Eun, who received 2,733 votes.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

HOT ISSUE unveils tracklist for upcoming single-album 'ICONS'

Rookie girl group HOT ISSUE has now revealed their track-list for their upcoming single album, 'ICONS.'. This album will contain 'ICONS' as the title track and 'Hot Candy' as the b-side. 'ICONS' will be released on September 29 at 6 PM KST. Are you looking forward to 'ICONS'? Stay tuned...
MUSIC
Elite Daily

BTS' Snubs In Fan-Voted Categories At The VMAs Had ARMYs Pissed

ARMYs have a track record of helping BTS win fan-voted categories at award shows, so when BTS didn’t win Song of the Year and Best Pop at the 2021 VMAs, fans were shocked. They couldn’t believe that they didn’t vote enough to help the septet come out on top. In May 2017, ARMYs reportedly even tweeted 300 million times to ensure BTS won Top Social Artist at the BBMAs. Due to all the history they’ve made on social media, BTS' Song of the Year snub at the 2021 VMAs didn’t make sense to ARMYs.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

ITZY to perform 'LOCO' for the first time at special comeback show held through Naver NOW

ITZY will be holding a comeback show and perform "LOCO", the title track of their new album 'Crazy In Love'. One hour before ITZY officially release their 1st full album 'Crazy in Love', the girls will be communicating with their global fans with their comeback show 'ITZY #OUTNOW COMEBACK SHOW' held on Naver NOW. In particular, ITZY will unveil their title track "LOCO" for the very first time, exciting fans who have been waiting a long time for ITZY's full-length album release. The title track "LOCO" expresses the strong attraction of love, and fans will be able to uncover new charms of the ITZY members. ITZY is frequently labeled the girl group representative of Generation Z, and they plan to enter the fierce competition among other groups' comeback for the second half of this year.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy