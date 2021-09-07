BTS fan starts Twitter Space '#btsbutimscreamingthelyrics' and makes history + trends #1 worldwide
On September 6, an ARMY was bored and decided to host a Twitter Space called 'bts but im screaming the lyrics.'. Twitter's description of it stated, "ARMY treat their ears to a space where BTS songs are being screamed instead of sung," and it topped the trend list. The Space gained a lot of attention not just inside ARMY's fandom, but also to other K-pop fandoms, which took the Twitter Space to more than 60,000 listeners.www.allkpop.com
