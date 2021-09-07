CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox-Germany's Election and the Finance Industry

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany elects a new parliament on Sept. 26, with potential ramifications for its financial industry. Here are details on how the parties in the running to lead the next government would like to shape finance, with the Green party offering some of the most concrete proposals:. GREENS.

Germany's hydrogen dream needs gas for transition, industry says

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Germany needs natural gas in its energy mix while it develops a market for so-called "green" hydrogen based on renewable power, the boss of Wintershall (BASFn.DE)(WINT.UL) said on Wednesday. Germany is hoping to develop large-scale green hydrogen by using wind and solar electricity to make...
German Lawmakers to Grill Scholz Over Anti-Money Laundering Probe Days Before Election

BERLIN (Reuters) - German lawmakers will question Finance Minister Olaf Scholz over suspected failings at the government anti-money laundering agency next Monday, only days before a federal election which his party is projected to win. Scholz will answer questions at a special meeting of the lower house of parliament's finance...
Germany sweetens departure of longtime chancellor with marzipan Merkel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – After 16 era-defining years at the helm of Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel is standing down https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/missing-merkel-already-germans-nervous-about-what-comes-next-2021-09-09 – so a traditional marzipan manufacturer is hoping to sweeten her departure with a special souvenir for her fans. “It’s a souvenir for fans, or non-fans, of Angela Merkel who is...
Olaf Scholz
Tom Sims
Christian Lindner
Germany’s election: continuity through change

On September 26th Germany will go to the polls to elect a new government, leading to a new chancellor for the first time in 16 years. For a country where politics is usually a staid affair, this election is shaping up to be unpredictable: a contest that could result in half a dozen different coalition permutations. The constant, however, is that under any of the most likely possibilities, policymaking in Germany will remain centrist and consensus-oriented.
Factbox - Germany's Election and Energy/climate Policy

BERLIN (Reuters) - Tackling climate change while guaranteeing reliable and affordable energy for Europe's biggest economy is one of the top issues in Germany's federal election on Sept. 26. All the mainstream parties agree emissions reduction targets are needed, but they are at odds on how to achieve them and...
Germany's Laschet And Scholz Trade Blows In Heated Election Debate

Armin Laschet, the struggling chancellor candidate from Angela Merkel's conservative camp, went on the attack against his centre-left rival in a lively election debate Sunday, but failed to deliver a knock-out blow. With just two weeks to go before a general election, the gaffe-prone Laschet put in a fiery performance...
“We want to increase investment in Germany”, FDP leader says

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Free Democrats, potential kingmakers in coalition talks after a Sept. 26 election, want to boost investment, their leader told Reuters on Monday, lowering the hurdles to a three-way coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats and Greens. FDP leader Christian Lindner said his business-friendly party would not...
Scholz extends his lead after the second election debate in Germany

Olaf Scholz is on a roll. The Social Democratic candidate for the German elections won the second debate among the three candidates to succeed Angela Merkel at the head of the Chancellery. So at least the viewers pointed it out, who gave him the best marks in almost every aspect: they found him the most competent, the most credible, the one who best presented his ideas. And this despite facing a rival clearly on the attack that in the first minutes of the debate, held on Sunday night, seemed to leave him speechless by chaining one accusation after another. Conservative Armin Laschet’s offensive, sunk in the polls, was forceful. He took out all the artillery that in the previous debate he had not even mentioned, read the Wirecard and Cum-Ex financial scandals, which occurred under the supervision of Scholz as Finance Minister of Merkel’s Grand Coalition Government. Scholz weathered the downpour without interrupting, then explained in that monotonous tone of voice that characterizes him.
SPD's Scholz firming German election lead with TV debate win

Reuters reported that the Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to become Germany's next chancellor beat his conservative rival in a primetime TV debate on Sunday. This is seen to further boost his campaign to succeed Angela Merkel in an election in two weeks' time. ''The SPD leads the conservatives in polls...
In Germany’s election hashtag debate, activists win battle for ‘likes’

(Reuters) – As the main contenders in the race to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany’s next chancellor faced off in a televised debate on Sunday night, their political parties deployed social media teams in a parallel battle online. None of them, though, could match the impact of cyber-savvy activists holding...
Germany Braces for Election Disinformation

BERLIN—One Saturday last month, thousands of anti-lockdown protesters stormed my quiet neighborhood, crashing into the weekly farmers’ market with signs discouraging vaccinations against COVID-19. But their concerns appeared to go beyond supposedly overreaching public health measures. One demonstrator pushed a newspaper into my hands with a front page declaring the protests were “rising up against the totalitarian and possibly genocidal tendencies of governments.” Their grievances were with the state itself.
Germany investigates Russia over pre-election hacking

BERLIN — The federal prosecutor’s office in Germany said Friday it was investigating who was responsible for a spate of hacking attempts aimed at lawmakers, amid growing concerns that Russia is trying to disrupt the Sept. 26 vote for a new government. The move by the prosecutor’s office comes after...
Jamaica, Kenya, traffic light: colors of potential coalitions animate Germany’s election campaign

The change of era in German politics is not limited to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s departure after 16 years at the helm of the country. In case the Germans did not have to manage enough emotions, the polls suggest that the new Executive who leaves the polls on September 26 will have to agree on three parties. If the intention to vote is maintained, none of the coalitions that have so far governed postwar Germany will have enough support to move forward. Neither will the Grand Coalition of Conservatives and Social Democrats who grudgingly agreed in 2017. The post-Merkel era will be one of fragmentation, with parties entering uncharted territory. If it was already difficult for two formations to close agreements, what will the three-way negotiations with five parties in contention be like?
