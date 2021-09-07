CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: N. Carolina Has 170 Clusters in Schools, Centers

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials on Tuesday released a report showing 170 ongoing COVID-19 clusters in K-12 schools or child care settings. While the state Department of Health and Human Services said it does not have data on the number of pupils quarantined statewide or the share of those forced to miss school without a remote learning option, districts without mask-wearing requirements are seeing substantially more spread of the virus and hours of lost learning among students.

