Pharmaceuticals

Mixing CanSinoBIO, Sinovac COVID Shots Induces Stronger Response Than Sinovac Alone -Study

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese study https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.09.03.21263062v1.supplementary-material looking at mixing COVID-19 vaccines showed that receiving a booster shot of CanSino Biologics' vaccine after one or two doses of Sinovac Biotech's vaccine yielded a much stronger antibody response than using the Sinovac shot as a booster. The study, among the first...

International Business Times

74% Of Fully Vaccinated COVID-19 Cases In Philippines Received SinoVac Vaccine

The majority of breakthrough COVID-19 infections in the Philippines occurred in people who received the Chinese-made SinoVac COVID-19 vaccine, according to government data. The Philippine government administered a total of 35,838,964 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sept. 5. Of the total number of doses, 18,583,548 were of the two-dose SinoVac vaccine, data from the country’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard showed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

North Korea Rejects Offer of Nearly 3 Million Sinovac COVID-19 Shots

(Reuters) -North Korea has rejected roughly three million COVID-19 vaccine doses of China's Sinovac Biotech, saying they should be sent to severely affected countries, the UNICEF said on Wednesday. The isolated country's public ministry pointed to the limited global supply for vaccines and continuing virus surges elsewhere, according to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

SinoVac COVID-19 Vaccine Has ‘0 To 40’ Antibody Levels Compared To Pfizer’s 1,300: Expert

The China-made COVID-19 vaccine, SinoVac, has been found to produce significantly lower levels of antibodies compared to the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, prompting residents in Singapore to get booster shots. Antibody levels in people who have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine were normally between 1,300 and 2,000 international...
PHARMACEUTICALS
atlanticcitynews.net

China's Sinovac Covid vaccine being tested on South African children

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa: South Africa began vaccinating children and adolescents aged 6 months to 17 years as part of the global Phase 3 clinical trials of China's Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine. The study includes 2,000 people from South Africa, while 12,000 others will be taking part in Kenya, the Philippines,...
WORLD
#Reuters#Chinese#Cansino Biologics#Sinovac Biotech
wsau.com

Thailand cites positive results from Sinovac-AstraZeneca vaccine formula

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s health ministry said on Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine regimen of China’s Sinovac followed by British-developed AstraZeneca was safe and successfully boosted immunity among its first 1.5 million recipients. Thailand in July became the first country in the world https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-starts-tighter-coronavirus-lockdown-around-capital-2021-07-12 to mix a Chinese vaccine and...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12 million Sinovac vaccine shots

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s federal health regulator Anvisa on Saturday suspended the use of over 12 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd that were produced in an unauthorized plant, it said in a statement. Anvisa said it was alerted on Friday by Sao...
HEALTH
dallassun.com

North Korea refuses 3mn doses of China's Sinovac vaccine UNICEF

North Korea has rejected a shipment of three million doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac Covid vaccine from the international COVAX scheme, asking UNICEF to redirect them to worse-hit countries, the UN said on Thursday. The Asian nation was among the first to introduce strict Covid restrictions as the pandemic began...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Real-world study in Guangzhou shows Sinovac effective against Delta variant

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): A recent study on the effectiveness of two doses of Chinese Covid-19 vaccines showed that they provided sufficient protection against the spread of the deadly Delta variant, said Pharmaniaga Berhad vaccine specialist, Dr Ajit Pal Singh. He said research led by epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan of the...
WORLD
Metro International

European regulator says more data needed on Sputnik, Sinovac vaccines

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Union’s drugs regulator said it was awaiting more data on Russia’s Sputnik V and a rival COVID-19 vaccine by China’s Sinovac Biotech before it can progress on its rolling reviews of the two shots. “For these vaccines the discussion with the companies has been quite...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Just In: Fauci Drops News About Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccines

The novel coronavirus seems to be here to stay for a while longer. While experts and the general population believed that vaccines and viable treatments would help stop the pandemic, it seems that things are not going that great after all. Another issue worth mentioning about the pandemic and the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

5 Doctors Fully Vaccinated With SinoVac Suffer Severe COVID-19 In Manila

Five doctors who have been fully vaccinated with the Chinese-made SinoVac vaccine suffered severe COVID-19 in the Philippines. These doctors, who were employed in different hospitals in Metro Manila, the country’s capital, were admitted after suffering from severe cases of breakthrough COVID-19, according to Dr. Rontgene Solante, the Philippines’ infectious diseases specialist and officer of the Philippine College of Physicians.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Dr Marty Makary: The Study On Vaccinating Children Between 5-12 Years Old Against Covid Is Not Big Enough

Dr. Marty Makary spoke to Brian Kilmeade about how vaccination rates have fallen after President Biden said employers will be required to have their employees to be vaccinated. Makary also addressed parents’ concerns about getting their children between 5- 12 vaccinated and how they need to know the study is not big enough. Makary also discussed the talk of booster shots and how waiting 3 months between shots instead of 3 to 4 weeks would have been more effective and feels the longer intervals between shots would have resulted in not have to worry about having a booster shot in most people. Makary does think those over 60 years should consider a booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chile authorizes Sinovac vaccine for kids of 6 and older

Chilean health authorities approved on Monday the use of the Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus for 6-year-old children and older, the first Latin America s country to take that step. Heriberto García, director of Chile's Public Health Institute, said the institution approved the new measure by five votes in favor and one against. Now, the Health Ministry has to determine dates and the mechanism to start vaccinations.The approval was taken in a moment that the South American nation has fully immunized more than three-fourths of its adult population.Catholic University of Chile is currently conducting a study with 4,000 children...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Sinovac in talks about setting up S.Africa vaccine production, partner says

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – China’s Sinovac Biotech is in talks about setting up a vaccine production facility in South Africa with its local partner, the chief executive of the partner said on Friday. Numolux Group CEO Hilton Klein made the comments at the launch of the South African leg of a...
HEALTH
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION

