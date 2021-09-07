CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comment: Pandemic jobless relief ends when it’s most needed

By Opinion Commentary
HeraldNet
 8 days ago

Millions of unemployed Americans — the day after Labor Day — have lost pandemic-related jobless benefits; just as surging cases of coronavirus have slowed the pace of hiring. In all, an estimated 8.8 million people are no longer receiving unemployment insurance as Sept. 6. Millions more will no longer get...

Kiplinger

Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End — This Relief Is Still Available

While millions of people have stopped receiving enhanced federal unemployment benefits, and millions more have lost the protection of a federal eviction moratorium, considerable pandemic-related aid from the federal government remains available — but in some instances, only a small percentage of those eligible for assistance are receiving it. Here’s...
HEALTH
azpbs.org

Poverty rate climbed in 2020, but pandemic assistance blunted losses

WASHINGTON – The U.S. poverty rate rose from 10.5% to 11.4% last year, reversing years of steady declines, but that increase in poverty was offset by pandemic relief funds and other benefits, according to new Census Bureau data. While the official poverty rate rose, the “supplemental poverty measure” actually declined...
ADVOCACY
Fresno Bee

Americans without college degrees and immigrants saw steep income declines in 2020

Non-Hispanic whites, Hispanics and Asian Americans saw their median household incomes decline significantly in 2020 amid the COVID-19 health crisis and economic upheaval spurred by the pandemic, according to a report released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday. Overall, the nation’s median household income decreased by 2.9% from $69,560...
ECONOMY
Antelope Valley Press

US jobless claims reach pandemic low

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 310,000, a pandemic low and a sign that the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant has yet to lead to widespread layoffs. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims dropped from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
focusnewspaper.com

Resources Are Available For Those In Need As Pandemic Unemployment Programs End

Raleigh, NC – September 4, 2021, was the last payable week for all federal pandemic unemployment programs in North Carolina. These programs include Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC). You can find more information and FAQs...
RALEIGH, NC
Brookings Institution

August’s jobs report shows higher unemployment for Black workers, just as jobless benefits and eviction protections end

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ August jobs report, released September 3, showed a slight decrease in the U.S. unemployment rate, but an increase in unemployment for Black workers, who have consistently had the highest unemployment rate. The increase in unemployment for Black workers reflects their increased labor force participation rate (the number of adults either employed or actively looking for work) after previous months’ declines. Although the Black unemployment rate increased in August, because that increase largely reflected labor force participation dynamics, the total number of employed Black workers increased in August—but not at the rate of other workers.
ECONOMY
pymnts

New Jobless Claims Drop To Lowest Level Since Pandemic’s Start

New jobless claims for the week ending Aug. 28 dropped 14,000 to 340,000, beating forecasts of 345,000 and hitting the lowest level yet since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the U.S. in March 2020, when it was 256,000. The Sept. 2 weekly report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)...
Fortune

Poverty in the U.S. rose last year amid COVID pandemic says Census Bureau

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. U.S. household income fell in 2020 while the national poverty rate rose from a 60-year low as the COVID-19 pandemic upended the U.S. economy and threw millions out of work. Median, inflation-adjusted household income decreased...
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
palmcoastobserver.com

Florida jobless claims tick up, as COVID relief programs set to end

Jobless claims in Florida inched up for the second consecutive week, as two federal unemployment-aid programs tied to the COVID-19 pandemic are coming to an end. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, Sept. 2, reported an estimated 8,270 first-time unemployment claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Aug. 28, up from a revised count of 7,977 for the week ending Aug. 21.
FLORIDA STATE
FingerLakes1

With pandemic unemployment assistance ending, jobless look to make money online

Unemployment assistance has become a long term reality for many during the pandemic. But now, even with a persistent rise in Covid cases, unemployment benefits are coming to an end across the country forcing the jobless back into the workforce. Faced with a return to the workplace, some people are looking for alternatives and many have found a start by looking at how to make money online.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HeraldNet

Thousands of state workers seek exemptions to vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA — More than 4,300 state workers are seeking an exemption to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, about 7% of the approximately 60,000 employees subject to the requirement. The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that the requests for a medical or religious opt-out from the vaccine requirement has come...
OLYMPIA, WA
telegraphherald.com

Census: Relief programs critical in COVID crash

WASHINGTON — Massive government relief passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic moved millions of Americans out of poverty last year, even as the official poverty rate increased slightly, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday. The official poverty measure rose 1 percentage point in 2020, with 11.4% of Americans living in...
U.S. POLITICS
healththoroughfare.com

Additional Vaccine Mandated Are Needed to End the Pandemic in the U.S

Last week, the Biden Administration announced plans for a new vaccine mandate to help the country fight the fourth Covid-19 wave caused by the Delta strain. President Biden addressed the nation during a press briefing and explained that the Department of Labor is preparing the emergency mandate. It is a necessary measure to protect the people and the economy.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
PUBLIC HEALTH

