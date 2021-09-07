CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Sep. 7

By Gazette Editorial Board
Daily Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy brother-in-law, Daniel VanDerWerken, died on Aug. 4 from covid complications. He got the virus at the end of November (when the vaccine wasn’t available). He was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 7 and stayed for 2-1/2 weeks. The doctors were surprised he survived, but the damage was already...

Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asks why Biden won't 'yell' at Black voters 'who put him in office' to get the COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, the Fox News host Brian Kilmeade complained about Biden and Black voters, specifically. Kilmeade said only doctors should promote the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce hesitancy. The host blamed Biden for not doing more to encourage more Black Americans to get vaccinated. The "Fox & Friends" cohost Brian Kilmeade...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
raventribune.com

Note on Illegal Immigrants: Arizona sues Biden for vaccination rules

In the fight against rising corona infections, US President Biden has also relied on compulsory vaccination for federal employees. Arizona’s attorney general says this is “unconstitutional.” His reason: the guidelines are detrimental to U.S. citizens compared to illegal immigrants. Arizona became the first U.S. state to go to court against...
ARIZONA STATE
Joe Biden
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Justice opposes Biden’s vaccine mandate

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said he opposes Pres. Joe Biden’s order to require larger businesses to mandate vaccinations for employees. “Let private businesses do what they want to do,” he said. “I don’t support it.”. Biden said on Thursday all businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations...
JUSTICE, WV
NBC News

Biden's Covid vaccine mandate plan is constitutional, whatever his GOP critics say

President Joe Biden had not even finished announcing the details of his new plan to reduce the spread of Covid-19 Thursday when the criticism started pouring in. Using executive orders and agency directives, he mandated the full vaccination of all federal employees, federal contractors and Medicaid- and Medicare-funded health care facility workers. He also directed the Labor Department to draft an emergency rule requiring private companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are either fully vaccinated or take weekly Covid tests.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Mississippi governor threatens to sue Biden over ‘tyrannical-type’ COVID vaccine rule

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said he plans to take legal action against new federal vaccine mandates imposed by President Joe Biden’s administration. Reeves has been outspoken about the new COVID-19 vaccine rules and joins a growing list of Republican governors infuriated by the president’s mandate, even as the delta variant drives a surge in new cases clogging hospitals and urgent care facilities nationwide.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
South Bend Tribune

Briggs: Republicans who hate Biden’s vaccine mandate should tell us how COVID-19 ends

I don’t love President Joe Biden’s plan to use the federal agency charged with workplace safety as an enforcement mechanism for carrying out a national COVID-19 vaccine mandate. But I do think almost everyone should get vaccinated and I don’t have a better idea for making that happen, so I’m willing to learn more about how Biden’s plan will work before I form a strong opinion on it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecordovatimes.com

Dunleavy: Biden’s vaccine order ‘un-American’

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said President Joe Biden’s effort to require millions of U.S. workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is “ill conceived, divisive, and un-American.”. “At a time in which we are called to work together, forced medical procedures run counter to our collective sense of fairness and liberty,”...
HEALTH
Powell Tribune

Biden’s vaccine mandate is the wrong approach

By this point, it seems like COVID-19 should have faded into the annals of history. When vaccines began rolling out late last year, it felt like the end of the pandemic was at hand. But here we are, some 600 days since the first case was detected in the United States, and the novel coronavirus continues to spread and sicken people across the country. Here in Wyoming, we’re seeing more hospital beds filling up with COVID-19 patients and case numbers approaching the worst levels of 2020 — and we’re not even into cold and flu season, when germs tend to circulate.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

Poll: 60% of Voters Support Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

Sept. 14, 2021 -- About 60% of American voters back vaccine mandates for federal employees and private businesses, according to the results of a new poll. The support was split along party lines, with Democrats in favor of mandates and Republicans opposed. Independents, meanwhile, largely supported the mandates, according to the Axios-Ipsos poll.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
politicsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. POLITICS
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS

