Movies

The Direct Line From ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘The Card Counter’

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE, Italy (AP) — Paul Schrader knows he has a limited number of films left, so whatever he does from here on out is going to be for himself. At 75 years old, the writer of “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” and director of “American Giglio” and “Mishima” was even somewhat prepared to call it a day after his 2018 film “First Reformed,” for which he got his first Oscar nomination. He didn’t want to. He just knew it might be the reality.

The Associated Press

In ‘The Card Counter,’ Tiffany Haddish brings the light

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Tiffany Haddish may have Martin Scorsese to thank for her role in Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” at least indirectly. It was Scorsese who opened Schrader’s eyes to the power of the comedic actor when he cast Albert Brooks in a vanilla — seemingly plain — role in “Taxi Driver.” Schrader asked him why and he said he thought Brooks would find something in it.
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Review: Paul Schrader’s ‘The Card Counter’

“I don’t really feel like it’s going anywhere,” a character in Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter laments at one point, and for a good long time one is inclined to feel this way about the film itself. Like the titular low-end professional gambler, Schrader here plays the long game, winning as often as not by studying patterns, conservatively abiding by carefully calculated odds and not acting on impulse. But just when you’ve about given up on the film and its mostly forlorn characters, the writer-director shows his winning hand, the clouds part, the sun shines bright and redemption — creative...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

The Card Counter Is an Unshakeable Tale of American Moral Failure

In a world that feels unendingly near apocalyptic, Paul Schrader re-emerges as the artist best situated to transmit stories about moral rot, personal sacrifice, and erotic salvation. With his 2017 film First Reformed—centered on a psychically struggling Calvinist priest, Toller (Ethan Hawke), who is tasked with counseling a suicidal young environmental activist (Philip Ettinger)—the veteran director (American Gigolo, Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters) and screenwriter (Taxi Driver, Raging Bull) nabbed his first Oscar nomination for best screenplay. Now, he’s back with The Card Counter, an unflinching look at the guilt and self-annihilation experienced by a soldier who served jail time after committing disturbing abuses at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison.
MOVIES
Tye Sheridan
Tiffany Haddish
Ethan Hawke
Paul Schrader
Oscar Isaac
flickdirect.com

See An Advanced Screening of The Card Counter in Miami, Florida

There is a reason for the saying "you reap what you sow". It is a warning to those who expect to get away with their past indiscretions. For William Tell (Oscar Isaac; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) those words ring true as he now struggles with the sins of his past to earn forgiveness in the new feature film, THE CARD COUNTER.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘The Card Counter' Goes All In on Regret, Guilt and Pain

In “The Card Counter”, Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) plays William Tell, an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions. Tell was one of the men involved in torturing prisoners in Abu Ghraib which we see in vivid flashbacks throughout the film. After...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Exclusive Interview: Tye Sheridan Talks The Card Counter

Tye Sheridan might only be 24 years old, but he’s already built up an impressive filmography that’s seen him jump between acclaimed independent dramas and big budget blockbusters. His first three credits saw him share the screen with Brad Pitt in The Tree of Life, Matthew McConaughey in Mud and Nicolas Cage in Joe, which is an impressive start to a career.
CELEBRITIES
WRAL News

Review: Dealing torture and guilt in 'The Card Counter'

You would have to shuffle a lot of movie ideas to come up with one that pairs a card sharp with the horrors of Abu Ghraib. But writer-director Paul Schrader has for some time known his cards, playing variations of the same hand over and over again. The protagonist of his “The Card Counter” — William Tell (Oscar Isaac) — is the latest in a long line of Schrader’s tortured, self-hating, deeply habitual, solitary men going back to Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver.”
MOVIES
#Taxi Driver#The Card Counter#Direct Line#Ap#Dutch#Twitter
oscars.org

From Taxi Drivers To Card Sharks: Paul Schrader On 45 Years Of Movies

You learn a lot making movies for 45 years. That much is clear from Paul Schrader’s recent appearance on the No Film School podcast. Despite the name, it’s an extremely enlightening half hour: The writer-director, whose new crime drama The Card Counter comes to theaters on Sept. 10, manages to pack into 30 minutes what feels like a lifetime of learning.
MOVIES
WTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘Malignant’ and ‘The Card Counter’

Scary movie season officially begins with “Malignant”. Director James Wan adds this to his “Conjuring” universe. Madison has terrifying visions of brutal murders, which are dismissed as trauma by her adoptive parents – yes, of course, she’s adopted. They’re surprised when they find out these waking dreams are very real. That’s thanks to some home videos that surface with her talking to her imaginary friend Gabriel, who is actually the devil. The popcorn will be flying.
MADISON, CT
CinemaBlend

The Card Counter Review: Oscar Isaac's Riveting Performance Is The Only Highlight In An Otherwise Dismal Waste

Writer/director Paul Schrader is known as an auteur who knows how to deliver an incendiary message. From his screenplay for Taxi Driver straight through to his last directorial effort, First Reformed, the man is not shy about translating what’s on his mind into a fully formed motion picture. However, that sort of filmmaking doesn’t always land due to the personal nature of the thought process that delivers films like The Card Counter into living, breathing life. And not even a riveting performance from Oscar Isaac can stop this house of cards from burning straight to the ground.
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

‘The Card Counter’: An introspective thriller

Premiering in select theaters this week, “The Card Counter” is Paul Schrader’s newest release. Schrader famously penned many of Martin Scorsese’s most critically acclaimed films, such as “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull” and “The Last Temptation of Christ.” The film stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe. With...
MOVIES
Movies
tonemadison.com

"The Card Counter" contemplates how fallen people carry on in a fallen world

Paul Schrader’s latest psychological noir drama is now playing at AMC Madison 6 and Marcus Point. Header Image: William Tell (Oscar Issac) journals in a dimly lit hotel room with furniture covered in white sheets. A bottle of bourbon and an empty glass are within his reach in the foreground.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Taxi Driver” (1976)

All that description of Travis Bickle capped off with a portent of things to come:. sun, Travis Bickle moves toward violence. As Ovid says, “The seeds of change lie within.” At the very beginning of the story, the first few lines in the script introducing the Protagonist, Schrader plants those “seeds.” Seeds of violence. Become who you are, Travis Bickle.
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Ethan Hawke: from criticizing superhero movies to villain in Moon Knight

Ethan Hawke He is a respected actor within the Hollywood industry with a talent that made him one of the great exponents of his generation. His career speaks of the quality of the projects in which he chooses to participate and also highlights his criteria when evaluating. Maybe that’s why he was surprised a while ago when he harshly criticized the superhero genre and then joined a Marvel show on Disney+ What did he say?
MOVIES
Elle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dressed Like a Power Couple for Their Theater Date Night

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had another big date night in Los Angeles over the weekend—and this time, they hit the theater. The couple took their children out to see Hamilton at the Pantages Theater on Friday night. Lopez dressed up in an olive Balmain blazer, Zimmermann silk floral dress, Dolce & Gabbana pink platform heels, and a Coach purse. Affleck complemented J.Lo in khakis and a navy blazer and button-up. The two were photographed holding hands while at the theater.
LOS ANGELES, CA

