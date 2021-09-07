CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The direct line from ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘The Card Counter’

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

VENICE, Italy (AP) — In Paul Schrader's new film “The Card Counter,” which premiered last week at the Venice International Film Festival and opens in North America on Sept. 10, the writer-director goes back to a formula he's been perfecting for 45 years: The man in the room. He did it in “Taxi Driver” and “American Gigilo” and “Light Sleeper,” and now he's enlisted Oscar Isaac to play the most recent iteration. In the film, Isaac is a poker player who can't forgive himself for his participation in Abu Ghraib. Schrader hopes this isn't his last film, but the 75-year-old is OK if it is. He just doesn't want to go out on a flat note.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

In ‘The Card Counter,’ Tiffany Haddish brings the light

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Tiffany Haddish may have Martin Scorsese to thank for her role in Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” at least indirectly. It was Scorsese who opened Schrader’s eyes to the power of the comedic actor when he cast Albert Brooks in a vanilla — seemingly plain — role in “Taxi Driver.” Schrader asked him why and he said he thought Brooks would find something in it.
MOVIES
Odyssey

'The Card Counter' Isn't A Winner

William Tell, expertly played by Oscar Isaac, is a master poker player. He knows all the rules, tricks and tips to win a game, and he openly shares these explanations to the audience through monologues played over his card games. For a film that tries hard to artistically deliver a...
GAMBLING
Screendaily

‘The Card Counter’: Venice Review

Paul Schrader’s Competition title stars Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish. Dir/scr: Paul Schrader. US. 2021. 112 mins. Perhaps the most arresting scene in veteran screenwriter turned director Paul Schrader’s new film comes when Oscar Isaac’s professional gambler and the gambling agent played by Tiffany Haddish go on what both know (but neither has quite admitted) is their first date. They’re walking in a botanical garden that has been turned into a magical light show. Nature has been given the Las-Vegas treatment, but the tone is romantic enough until the camera soars up high to show this park from far above – and suddenly everything looks like a video game. The zoom out pens us back into a space even smaller than the over-lit casino salons which the hesitant couple have fled to get a breath of fresh air.
MOVIES
oscars.org

From Taxi Drivers To Card Sharks: Paul Schrader On 45 Years Of Movies

You learn a lot making movies for 45 years. That much is clear from Paul Schrader’s recent appearance on the No Film School podcast. Despite the name, it’s an extremely enlightening half hour: The writer-director, whose new crime drama The Card Counter comes to theaters on Sept. 10, manages to pack into 30 minutes what feels like a lifetime of learning.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Schrader
Person
Oscar Isaac
flickdirect.com

See An Advanced Screening of The Card Counter in Miami, Florida

There is a reason for the saying "you reap what you sow". It is a warning to those who expect to get away with their past indiscretions. For William Tell (Oscar Isaac; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) those words ring true as he now struggles with the sins of his past to earn forgiveness in the new feature film, THE CARD COUNTER.
MIAMI, FL
Detroit Free Press

‘The Card Counter’ is a strange yet satisfying journey

Paul Schrader is on a late-career roll. Writing the scripts for “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” gets you a free pass for life. As a director, though, Schrader has been more hit and miss. But with 2017’s brilliant “First Reformed” and now “The Card Counter,” he has tapped into something deep and dark – the soul of the nation, maybe, as cliched as that sounds.
MOVIES
Connecticut Public

A Disgraced Interrogator Gambles On Redemption In 'The Card Counter'

The signature Paul Schrader image is of a lonely middle-aged man nursing a glass of booze and writing in his diary, pouring out all his dark thoughts and guilty secrets. In the 1992 film Light Sleeper, it was a drug dealer having a midlife crisis. In the more recent First Reformed, it was a minister radicalized by the threat of climate change.
MOVIES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘The Card Counter' Goes All In on Regret, Guilt and Pain

In “The Card Counter”, Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) plays William Tell, an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions. Tell was one of the men involved in torturing prisoners in Abu Ghraib which we see in vivid flashbacks throughout the film. After...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct Line#The Card Counter#Taxi Driver#Ap
Newnan Times-Herald

The Card Counter: A more hopeful Schrader tale

The refreshing thing about writer/director Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter” is that it’s not a cautionary tale about addiction. Gambling, alcohol, the highs, the lows are all just part of the production design; it’s the backdrop, or as Schrader puts it, “the perfect milieu” for his tale. Schrader is the...
MOVIES
Lima News

Dealing torture and guilt in ‘The Card Counter’

You would have to shuffle a lot of movie ideas to come up with one that pairs a card sharp with the horrors of Abu Ghraib. But writer-director Paul Schrader has for some time known his cards, playing variations of the same hand over and over again. The protagonist of his “The Card Counter” — William Tell (Oscar Isaac) — is the latest in a long line of Schrader’s tortured, self-hating, deeply habitual, solitary men going back to Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver.”
MOVIES
WRAL News

AP PHOTOS: Elegance and whimsy mix at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy — All across the Lido, you could see it on the stars' faces: sheer joy. Whether it was Timothée Chalamet's beaming face greeting fans, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's playfulness for the cameras, Josh Brolin's ear-to-ear grin in the front row of a “Dune” event or those looks exchanged between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the 78th Venice International Film Festival mixed elegance and fun in a way rarely seen since early 2020.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
UC Daily Campus

‘The Card Counter’: An introspective thriller

Premiering in select theaters this week, “The Card Counter” is Paul Schrader’s newest release. Schrader famously penned many of Martin Scorsese’s most critically acclaimed films, such as “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull” and “The Last Temptation of Christ.” The film stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe. With...
MOVIES
tonemadison.com

"The Card Counter" contemplates how fallen people carry on in a fallen world

Paul Schrader’s latest psychological noir drama is now playing at AMC Madison 6 and Marcus Point. Header Image: William Tell (Oscar Issac) journals in a dimly lit hotel room with furniture covered in white sheets. A bottle of bourbon and an empty glass are within his reach in the foreground.
MOVIES
blcklst.com

Page One: “Taxi Driver” (1976)

All that description of Travis Bickle capped off with a portent of things to come:. sun, Travis Bickle moves toward violence. As Ovid says, “The seeds of change lie within.” At the very beginning of the story, the first few lines in the script introducing the Protagonist, Schrader plants those “seeds.” Seeds of violence. Become who you are, Travis Bickle.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Calls Show Biggest Risk He's Taken

Marvel is no stranger to taking risks with the movies and television shows it creates, and executives with the studio will often times express as much. One of those characters that could be a substantial risk is Marc Spector, the street-level vigilante that will lead Moon Knight when it's released next year. In fact, Oscar Isaac — the actor behind Spector — says the show is probably the biggest risk he's had in his career.
MOVIES
techxplore.com

Uber ordered to pay taxi drivers damages in France

A French court on Friday ordered ride-hailing service Uber to pay damages to taxi drivers whose business suffered from unlicensed competitors. Uber France will have to pay 180,000 euros ($213,000) to 910 taxi drivers and their federation who brought a civil case against Uber for unfair competition, the court ruled.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy