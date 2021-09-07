CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Angio Suites Market was Valued at US$ 1412.90 Mn in 2020 due to Growing Geriatric Population

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbsolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a strong growth forecast for the global angio suites market during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). In its newly released report, AMI anticipates that the market will grow at 5.9% as growing geriatric population along with technological advancements is rapidly leading the market towards growth. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 1412.90 Mn in 2020.

industryglobalnews24.com

Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market to Grow at Promising 48.5% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Market Insights

Global computer vision in healthcare market was estimated to be US$ 473.42 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach US$ 16573.33 million by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 48.5% from 2021 to 2029. Increasing number of imaging procedures for identifying chronic diseases is expected to aid the overall market growth. The market participants are still concentrating on developing new AI products.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Atrial Fibrillation Market: Rising Number of Global Geriatric and Elderly Population is the Prominent Factor Driving the Growth of the Market During the Forecast Period

The research analysts at Transparency Market Research project that the global atrial fibrillation market will witness a significant CAGR of 11 % over the forecast period of 2017 to 2026. They also project that the global atrial fibrillation market will expand to reach the evaluation of US$ 10.92 billion at the end of the forecast period i.e. 2026.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Nutrigenomics Market is Gaining Tremendous Growth Owing to Rising Awareness Regarding the Diet-Disease Relationships – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the nutrigenomics market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at 19.87% CAGR owing to various factors such as rise in non-communicable diseases and the ability of nutrigenomics to tackle the growth of these diseases that arise due to improper nutrition and lifestyle changes. Nutrigenomics is an evolving technology, which aids in understanding the importance of diet-disease relationships. It mainly aids in providing assistance for the development of food products or for dietary advice, which can be personalized as per the nutritional needs of specific groups of consumers/individuals. Nutrigenomics focuses on the outcome of nutrient/food bioactives on the regulation of gene expression. It mainly calculates how nutrients influence the importance of gene expressions, i.e. synthesis of mRNA (transcriptomics), metabolite production (metabolomics) and protein synthesis (proteomics). Government bodies around the globe are increasingly focusing on reducing the dangers of communicable diseases, and the field of nutrigenomics is receiving increased funding as a result of the same. Furthermore, rise in focus on personalization of human diet, coupled with the rise in awareness about the need for immunity enhancement amongst individuals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the global nutrigenomics market in the coming years.
ECONOMY
The Press

With Market Size Valued at $17.1 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Turbocompressors Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Turbocompressors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Find Out What are the Important Factors Boosting the Demand of Global Digital Adoption Platform Software Market 2021 - 2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

As per newly released report from Absolute Market Insights (AMI), the global digital adoption platform software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.41% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). Printed user manuals and in-person classes were a part of businesses when software updates and process changes were infrequent. However, a huge shift in the recent past has moved software from infrequently updated native software to constantly changing online web applications. Each new improvement promises a better service or solution for users. However, each new feature or user interface change causes confusion for users and delays their work. Users need guidance to get value from the investment they have made in the application. With digital adoption platform software, one can simplify their learning experience, enabling them to be a proficient user of any software platform, website or application. A digital adoption platform software is a multiple software unified together on top of another software application or website. The purpose of these multiple softwares unified together is to guide users through objectives, errands, processes and the likes of it. Primarily, it aims to familiarize the user with the software application or website and ultimately trains the user. It assists the new users quickly in learning on how to interact with a website or application. This software manifolds the user experience using artificial intelligence and automation to guide, assist users in completing tasks easily within any enterprise, website enabled or mobile based application. The advent of digital adoption platform software has enabled various organizations in employing sophisticated technologies such as AI and analytics in order to improve their business performance. Further, the software enhances the user usability while saving time and resources. Hence, the software delivers efficient on demand contextual and personalized employee training, this driving the growth of digital adoption platform software market.
SOFTWARE
Medagadget.com

Global Catheters Market Size To Grow USD 26.90 Bn By 2026

Global Catheters Market Size & CAGR (2021 to 2026) As per our report, the global catheter market size was valued at USD 3.97 billion for 2021 and is poised to reach USD 5.67 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a 7.37 % CAGR during the forecast period. Impact...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market to Grow with Advancements in the Field of Chemical Testing and Analysis

The players in the worldwide laboratory centrifuge market are concentrating on item launch with a technological distinction. The focused scene is broadly divided because of solid emergence of a few players. Organizations are likewise foreseen that they would concentrate on clinical trials, joint ventures, research and development, mergers, and acquisitions to stay in ahead of the opposition.
INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Find Out What are the Important Factors Boosting the Demand of United States WiFi Sprinkler Controllers Market 2021 - 2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the WiFi sprinkler controllers market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates that the U.S. WiFi sprinkler controllers market was valued at US$ 582.67 Mn in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029).
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Passport Reader Market to Grow at Promising 11.2% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Market Insights

The global passport reader market reached a robust valuation of US$ 249.02 Mn in 2020. The market will exhibit strong growth, rising at 11.2% CAGR during the forecast (2021-2029) period, as the same has its applications in land borders, sea borders, and airports since the 1990s. In recent years, it has been reported that passport reader is used in border control system to assist human expertise with smart technology.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Reputational Risk Management Advisory Market is expected to grow at CAGR 12.4% by 2029 owing to rising demand from large and medium organizations, says Absolute Markets Insights

Rising demand from large enterprises and small & medium enterprises to gain insights regarding reputational risks is expected to drive the demand of global reputational risk management advisory market over the forecast period (2021 to 2029). Past corporate failings have been attributed to lack of accountability, strategy, clarity and transparency....
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Land Mobile Radio Antennas Market Forecasts to 2029 and Analysis

The growing need for efficient communication has led to an increased adoption of land mobile radio antennas to overcome the inter-operability issues and to ensure superior bandwidth coverage with better signal performance. Smart city concepts have paved the way for investing in public safety. According to a survey, about 44% of the global countries that initiated smart city projects are likely to invest more than USD 100 million on public safety in the upcoming years. Many countries like India, China, and United States are focusing on increasing their investments in technology for public safety applications. Companies are investing in portable land mobile radio antennas for an efficient two way communication, which are used by military, construction and transportation organizations as well. Laird Connectivity, for instance, offers a wide range of frequency antennas with industry standard specific for various applications. Additionally, antennas are being provided in diverse number of styles with various mounting systems to ensure maximum efficiency in any environment. Furthermore, global land mobile radio antennas market participants are also looking forward to provide encryption technology for secure communication. For instance, National Telecommunications (NTIA) AND Federal Communication Commission (FCC) have been focusing on P25 regulation development.
ELECTRONICS
industryglobalnews24.com

Reasons for Tremendous Growth of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Genomics Market during 2015 – 2021 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the global artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI states that the global artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market was valued at USD 458.21 Mn in 2020 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% over the forecast period.
SOFTWARE
industryglobalnews24.com

Strategy and Innovation Roadmapping Tools Software Market was Valued at US$ 248.15 Mn in 2020, Reports Absolute Market Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the strategy and innovation roadmapping tools software market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at a CAGR of 14.65% over the forecast period. Rising Need for Enhanced Forecasting Methods. Strategy and innovation...
SOFTWARE
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Neuromonitoring Devices Market was Valued at US$ 7022.33 Mn in 2020 due to Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Diseases

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust growth forecast for the global neuromonitoring devices market during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). In its newly released report, AMI anticipates that the market will grow at 6.8% as advancement in technology are rapidly leading the market towards growth. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 7022.33 Mn in 2020.
MARKETS
Winston-Salem Journal

BAT touts Vuse's top value share in five key global e-cigarette markets

The access to British American Tobacco Plc’s global supply chain has lifted the Vuse electronic cigarette to the top of a worldwide branding category. BAT said Wednesday that Vuse, made by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., is the top global vaping brand by value share for the months of June and July.
RETAIL
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Teleradiology Market was Valued at US$ 3947.43 Mn in 2020 owing to Growing Adoption of Teleradiology for Timely Diagnosis

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the teleradiology market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at 14.1% as an increase in the elderly population which is leading to an increase in the incidence of related diseases around the world. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 3947.43 Mn in 2020.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Carbon Dioxide Incubator Market to Grow at Promising 8.12% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Market Insights

Global carbon dioxide incubator market was estimated to be US$ 179.03 million in 2020 and is projected to witness CAGR of 8.12% over the forecast period. Increasing demand from biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and clinical laboratories for high-performance incubation systems that meet strict cleanroom and cGMP standards is expected to assist the overall market growth over the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
industryglobalnews24.com

Lateral Flow Readers Market was Valued at US$ 5051.61 Mn in 2020, Owing to Growing Demand for Fluorescence Immunochromato Readers to Enhance Accuracy in Diagnosing Infectious Diseases, Reports Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the global lateral flow readers market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at a CAGR of 4.44% over the forecast period. The market is gaining more traction owing to the increase in use of fluorescence based lateral flow readers, along with smartphone applications in forensics and medical applications.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Plasma Separation Membrane Market to Grow at Promising 20.30% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Market Insights

Global plasma separation membrane market was estimated to be US$ 405 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 990.19 million by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period. Rising cases of infectious diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), pneumonia and tuberculosis in the developing world, and influenza and sexually transmitted diseases in the developed world draws attention regarding the need of point-of-care diagnostics. Researchers that started drawing blood from COVID-19 survivors, then isolated their plasma, the liquid part of blood that contains antibodies. And in a process called "convalescent plasma therapy," their antibodies were transferred to others, either to protect them against getting infected or to boost the immune systems of those who are already sick. However, this highly experimental therapy hasn't been proven to work against the coronavirus, but initial research out of China suggested that it helped a small group of patients recover. It's also seen some success in past infectious disease outbreaks, including in fighting the coronavirus that caused the SARS outbreak. One of the very effective ways for carrying out fractionation process is the addition of alcohol to the plasma membrane pool while simultaneously cooling the pool. This process is sometimes called cold alcohol fractionation or ethanol fractionation.
BUSINESS

