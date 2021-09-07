The direct line from ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘The Card Counter’

The Card Counter will hit theaters on Sept. 10. In The Card Counter, Oscar Isaac is a card shark cruising casinos for easy prey, warning, with a cold dead-eyed stare, “Any man can tilt.” He certainly looks the part of a shark, his greying hair slicked back smooth across his scalp, his clothes dark with a slight sheen, his movements smooth and graceful. That is, until this stoic gambler “tilts” into violence. Centering on a coolly predatorial anti-hero swimming in the morally murky waters of professional gambling, The Card Counter looks like a sexy thriller on its surface. But writer/director Paul Schrader pulls a bait-and-switch, delivering a navel-gazing drag that treats a real-life atrocity as provocative production design.
Comments / 0