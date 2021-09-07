Talk to ex before making plans to trade scheduled time with son

Q. My ex and I barely get along, and it’s because of things like this … I bought tickets a month in advance to go to a special venue on Friday the 13th with my son. It happens to be on the weekend my son is scheduled to be with his dad. (Dad sees Derek every other weekend.) I thought a month would be enough time to secure a trade, but when I asked to trade weekends, his father said no. These tickets are nonrefundable! My son is very upset — and rightfully so! It’s impossible to co-parent with this man! What’s good ex-etiquette?