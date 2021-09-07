CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derrick
 8 days ago

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 — You are sensitive to your surroundings and extremely observant. You are capable, organized, hardworking and competent in whatever you do. In fact, at times you’re a perfectionist. You might be in the public eye. The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll...

Hello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 13 to 19 September

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... It may come as a surprise to you that others will take the lead over the next several weeks. It doesn't mean you've lost your touch for assertive action, but you need to find room to become a dynamic duo rather than going on ahead. Give them a chance to express themselves.
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 9/14/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Re-think that impulse to up and leave. Mars in your opposite sign of Libra says that you need to respect commitments, promises, and pledges. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Think in terms of how your actions benefit others and you will make the progress you seek. Why? Because this gives others incentive to back you up.
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Sept. 13, 2021: Jacqueline Bisset, don’t give in or give up

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Lili Reinhart, 25; Ben Savage, 41; Jean Smart, 70; Jacqueline Bisset, 77. Happy Birthday: Invest in learning, expanding your interests and spending time with supportive people who share your beliefs and opinions. Eliminate whatever stands between you and what you want. Be innovative, and you’ll develop a plan that will help you stay true to yourself and achieve your dreams, hopes and wishes. Don’t give in or give up; do your own thing. Your numbers are 7, 18, 24, 29, 31, 33, 47.
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Sept. 14, 2021: Emma Kenney, look for opportunities, not trouble

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Emma Kenney, 22; Dilshad Vadsaria, 36; Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 50; Robert Herjavec, 59. Happy Birthday: Look for opportunities, not trouble. Refuse to let your emotions take over and lead you in a direction that creates domestic problems. Do your best to put your energy toward making a difference and improving your life and the lives of those dear to you. Less anger, more compassion, and forgiveness will encourage an empowering, meaningful and fulfilling lifestyle. Your numbers are 3, 14, 21, 25, 36, 42, 47.
Cosmopolitan

Your Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for September

September is here, and you are going to slay the game, Sagittarius. You are making boss moves as your career enters the energetic spotlight at the beginning of the month. Double down on that focus during the New Moon in Virgo on September 6. It will be giving you more opportunities than you know what to do with. The stars are aligning to give you the gold, but first you have to put in the practical work. No one said it would be easy, but this is a temporary window of opportunity to get down to business and achieve as you move through Virgo season.
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Sept. 15, 2021: Leo, know who to ask for help; Scorpio, you might be wrong

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Ben Schwartz was born in Bronx, N.Y., on this day in 1981. This birthday star portrayed Clyde Oberholt on “House of Lies” and Jean-Ralphio on “Parks and Recreation.” He’s also appeared on episodes of “Staged,” “Modern Family” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!” On the big screen, Schwartz’s film work includes voicing the title role in “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and he has also appeared in “Standing Up, Falling Down” and “Blue Iguana.”
Willits News

Horoscopes Sept. 15, 2021: Prince Harry, don’t wait to see what others are going to do

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Prince Harry, 37; Crystal Coney, 50; Barry Shabaka Henley, 67; Tommy Lee Jones, 75. Happy Birthday: Start a new era by putting yourself at the forefront. Don’t wait to see what others are going to do. Focus on what you want, what’s important to you and how you plan to reach your goal. Step outside your comfort zone, feed your imagination and turn your dream into a reality. Embrace whatever challenges you physically and stimulates you mentally. Your numbers are 5, 13, 24, 32, 35, 41, 47.
Hello Magazine

GMA's dashing new host David Muir: everything you need to know

Good Morning America celebrated a new addition to their family on Tuesday when David Muir joined GMA3 to launch a very special series. The popular TV anchor appeared alongside Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and T.J. Holmes as they revealed he will be bringing his long-running segment, America Strong - which normally only airs on World News Tonight - to all programming across ABC News during the month of September.
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb looks over the moon as she delivers long-awaited news

Hoda Kotb has a smile that can light up a room and she put it on full display when she shared some very happy news with fans on Wednesday. The Today show host took to social media with a message which will bring joy to not only her but millions of other Americans too.
TVShowsAce

Duggar Kids Throw Shade At Michelle On Her 55th Birthday

Michelle Duggar celebrated her 55th birthday on Monday, September 13, but from social media, fans may not know it. Typically, in the Duggar family, many of the kids will post on social media to wish their parents and siblings a happy birthday. The Duggar family page often posts tributes to each of the kids on their birthdays.
Anchorage Press

Free Will Astrology for the week of September 16

ARIES (March 21-April 19): “Books are mirrors: You only see in them what you already have inside you," wrote author Carlos Zafòn Ruiz. Let's take that a step further: "Other people are mirrors: You only see in them what you already have inside you." And even further. "The whole world is a mirror: You only see in it what you already have inside you." Have fun playing with these meditations, Aries. The coming weeks will be a fertile time to explore how thoroughly your experiences reflect the activity transpiring in your own brain.
Thought Catalog

What Gemini Should Expect For September 2021 (Horoscope)

September has arrived, and with that, a whirlwind of excitement and intensity in the astrological realm. Virgo season is now in full swing—the Sun and Mars in this sign at the start of the month have everyone in a productive, focused mindset, ready to finish strong. With Venus at home in Libra, one of the signs of its rulership, our relationships may be taking a front seat. There is a desire to connect and understand our partner better, which requires us to clear the air and set things straight under the watchful eye of Virgo energy. Later on, when Venus moves into Scorpio, we may feel the distinct need to bond intensely and draw closer to our significant others than ever before—or to seek one out if currently single. Towards the very end of the month, Mercury will go into retrograde in the sign of Libra—which means some potential miscommunication and frustration, but don’t stress too much yet!
romper.com

Beyoncé Shared The Cutest Glimpse Of Her Daughter Rumi Walking Into A Helicopter

Sightings of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s kids are few and far between. So when there is a new image, like when they all made cameos for their mom’s new Ivy Park Kids line, it’s always exciting. And the latest glimpse is no different. On Thursday, Beyoncé shared the cutest Boomerang video of her, Rumi, and Blue Ivy walking towards a helicopter.
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Sept. 13

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Expand boundaries slowly. Explore options and conditions. Stay focused to avoid hidden dangers. Current circumstances don’t match the fantasy or ideal. Investigate possibilities. Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Simplify budgets and expectations. Fortune benefits your...
