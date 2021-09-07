Oak Park Farmers Market selling fall bounty, planning special events
Sep. 7—Apples have arrived at the Oak Park Farmers' Market, joining tomatoes, corn, melons, squash and many other fruits and vegetables in season. The market, which is open every Saturday through Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., has some special activities planned for its remaining months. First, it will offer children's programming through the end of October. The fall pie-baking contest will take place Oct. 9, and Halloween festivities will mark the market's last day, Oct. 30.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
