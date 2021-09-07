Midlands Voices: Keep my state legislative district whole during redistricting

The public will have a chance to weigh in on new legislative districts during a virtual public meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, on Zoom. “We’re charged with drawing districts that are roughly equal in population, that follow natural boundaries or major roads whenever possible, that keep communities together, and that adhere to the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” said Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach. “It’s a technical process that is not as simple as drawing 41 equally sized districts in the House and 21 districts in the Senate. We are committed to a process that involves the public and solicits their input. We welcome public input into the process, whether their comments are specific or general.”

