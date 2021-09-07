CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlands Voices: Keep my state legislative district whole during redistricting

By Matt Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery 10 years state legislatures across the country redraw geographic lines defining the districts for elected officials. This process is commonly known as redistricting. The purpose of redistricting is to preserve the one person one vote principle which means districts must be nearly equal in population. In Nebraska, that includes redrawing districts for the Legislature, the U.S. House of Representatives, the State Board of Education, the Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska, the Public Service Commission and the Nebraska Supreme Court.

