Nevada’s plan to spend $1.07 billion in covid federal relief money on its K-12 system received approval Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Nevada was allocated $1.07 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money as part of the American Rescue Plan in March. Two-thirds of that money — $715 million — was distributed that same month, with the remainder — $358 million — set to be distributed only after the federal department had approved its spending plans.

