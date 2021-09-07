Ex-etiquette: How to answer ‘Who do you like best?’

For single folks ready to find a romantic partner, dating during quarantine presented it's fair share of challenges, like overcoming the awkwardness of the virtual date, making sure you're on the same page about COVID safety, and deciphering whether you trust the person enough to meet up in person. But if you're now considering downloading Bumble and Hinge for what feels like the millionth time, or you're perhaps banking on meeting a special someone at your friend's upcoming rescheduled wedding, you may want to pause and instead just scroll through your current phone contacts. That's because according to new research, being friends first before dating is the most common way that romantic relationships begin.

