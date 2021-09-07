CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake scores two biggest trending songs in the UK following Certified Lover Boy release

Cover picture for the articleDrake flies straight to the top of the Official Trending Chart with two hits from his new album Certified Lover Boy. Girls Want Girls ft. Lil Baby and Fair Trade ft. Travis Scott are currently in live to make Top 5 debuts in the Official Chart, with Girls Want Girls battling it out with Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits for this week's Number 1 single.

