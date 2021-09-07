Drake scores two biggest trending songs in the UK following Certified Lover Boy release

Before Drake aroused the internet with the long-awaited release of his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy on Friday, he had already polarized—if not perplexed—much of Twitter with its Damien Hirst cover art released days before, featuring rows of pregnant-woman emojis of varying skin tones, hair colors and colored tops against a white background. Responses to the unconventional but not entirely unfamiliar graphic design, reminiscent of the British artist’s signature rainbow-colored spot-painting series, ran from staggered (“he can’t be serious”) to comical (Drake’s head Photoshopped on a child using a coloring book) to hyperbolic (“the worst cover art known to man”). While the artwork leaves much to judge aesthetically, the unambiguous imagery coupled with the unabashedly cheesy, self-poking title works as a wink for the kind of Drake fans and surveyors of pop culture who can appreciate a wink, utilizing a level of self-awareness and humor to shape Drake’s own mythology.

