It's Time For A Flu Shot. Here's What You Need To Know

capradio.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all the talk about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, it's easy to forget that there's another respiratory virus poised to strike. Yes, it's that familiar winter nemesis, the flu. And there are vaccines to help ward it off — but also misinformation and fears circulating. "We've been concerned about vaccine fatigue and that people will be confused about whether or when they need the flu shot, and not very eager to once again roll up their sleeve," says Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation of Infectious Diseases. "Flu is a nasty virus and worth protecting against."

