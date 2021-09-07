It's Time For A Flu Shot. Here's What You Need To Know

This month, more and more of us are tentatively stepping into our old routines: headed back to school, back to offices, and, for some, even back to travel. But even though many places across the country are reopening fully, it doesn't mean that those venues are necessarily safe. The US is still near the peak of a surge in COVID-19 infections, which puts us all at risk. Even those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can still become infected and spread the virus, and while vaccinated people are far more protected than those unvaccinated, the risk of severe illness and death is still not at zero.

