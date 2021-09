During their 2021 WWDC Keynote, Apple announced “SharePlay”, which will allow you to share music and videos with your friends during a FaceTime call. The feature which will be part of iOS 15, will keep a video stream in-sync so you watch with your friends. In addition of being able to watch on your phone, you can AirPlay while still streaming your FaceTime camera on your phone. Those on FaceTime can “Play”, “Pause”, “Fast-Forward”, “Rewind”, and change what you’re watching.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO