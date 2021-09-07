CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

Randy Ham: Art is his passion

By Federico Martinez
Odessa American
Odessa American
 8 days ago

He once dreamed of being a comic book artist or stage actor. But at any early age, Odessa’s Randy Ham realized two things – he couldn’t draw or act.

That discovery didn’t dampen Ham’s passion for the arts though. Instead, it taught him new ways to express and expand his appreciation.

“Theater was my first love,” said Ham, who performed in various plays and musicals throughout high school and college. “But I realized I was a terrible actor. But I am the best Randy Ham there is.”

For the past 7 years, Ham has served as Executive Director of Odessa Arts, where his job is to promote the arts in every way imaginable.

It’s a position many in Odessa say he excels at.

“Randy Ham has been and continues to be a visionary for the arts, not only for Odessa, but the region,” said Chris Stanley, a local artist who also teaches at UTPB. “We are lucky that someone with his immeasurable talent is willing to call Odessa home.

“Rarely have I met someone with his innate creativity combined with excellent leadership skills.”

Ham is appreciative of the compliments and the opportunity he’s been given.

“I truly believe that I have the best job in Odessa,” Ham said. “I get to spend every day talking about art and looking for ways to better Odessa through art.”

Some of those efforts have included the popular annual Shakespeare Festival, various symphony and theater events, art exhibits and visits by nationally-renowned celebrities like David Sedaris, a bestselling author, comedian and radio contributor.

In fact, Sedaris, who’s previous 2 shows in Odessa sold out, is slated to return a third time on Oct. 28 at Ector Theatre.

“When I started this job, I would consider events by asking myself, ‘does it speak to me?’” said Ham, a self-confessed Sedaris fan. “The first time I scheduled David Sedaris I was worried that nobody would show up. Instead, we sold out the first two shows.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40hND8_0boXsee900
Director of Odessa Arts Randy Ham poses for a photo Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at his office inside the Copper Rose Building. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

There’s a stereotype about Odessa – that it’s a rough-and-tumble oil town – that has little interest in the arts, Ham said. That’s just not true, he added.

“One thing that continues to surprise me about Odessa, is that people will turn out to support shows that many people might think wouldn’t do well,” Ham said. “We sometimes sell this community short.”

Odessa Arts is a non-profit organization that receives a portion of its funding through the city’s Hotel Occupancy Tax fund, which must be used to promote tourism. City council recently awarded Odessa Arts $572,000 for 2021-22. The organization is also funded by various grants and private donations.

When he took over the helm of Odessa Arts, Ham was literally a one-man show. As the organization’s success has grown, Ham has been able to hire Office Manager/Grand Coordinator Ramsi Kuhlenschmidt, and Director of Development Cindy Graham, who both help coordinate events and try to procure additional funds by applying for grants and seeking private donations.

Ham is the first to admit his path to becoming executive director of the arts organization was a bit unorthodox.

Born in Fort Stockton, Ham’s family relocated to Odessa when he was 15. A 1991 Permian High School graduate, he later briefly attended Odessa College.

For a short time after college, he pursued his passion for theatre, this time working behind the scenes. He also worked several years at Walden, and Hastings bookstores – dream jobs that fed his love and appetite for literature.

In 2011, he returned to Odessa, and did something that set him on his current path.

“I was one of those people who lived here and said, ‘Odessa is ugly; there’s nothing to do here,” Ham said.

Unlike other critics who just complained, Ham decided to try and improve things by starting a city-wide book club. He approached then Odessa Arts Executive Director Carla Bryant for help. The project was well-received, and Ham was invited to join the organization’s board.

In 2014, Bryant invited Ham to lunch and confided that she was getting ready to retire and asked if he would succeed her.

Ham accepted the job, but initially wasn’t quite sure he was qualified. He soon realized that his background in acting, music and literature had helped prepare him.

Director of Odessa Arts Randy Ham poses for a photo Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at his office inside the Copper Rose Building. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

Part of his job is convincing Odessa that art can play an important social and economic role in a community.

Art can be many things, including theater, music, a painting, or performance art, Ham said. Art has the ability to touch people’s hearts and soul. It also provides an expressive outlet for the artist.

“The wonderful thing about art is that it can be a communal experience where everyone takes something different away from it,” Ham said.

Art doesn’t have to just be good for the soul, it can also be great for a community’s economic success.

That’s a lesson Ham says he frequently has to explain. Not a week goes by where he’s not approached by at least one taxpayer who grumbles that Odessa has greater needs, like better roads, instead of art. His reply is Odessa needs both.

According to an economic impact study commissioned by Odessa Arts, spending by both the City of Odessa’s nonprofit arts and cultural organizations and their audiences totaled $6.1 million in 2019. That impact was generated by people staying at hotels, paying for gas and food, paying performers and other employees who turn around and spend that money on rent or mortgages and other goods.

“There’s a stigma out there that art is just for rich people, and a lot of people don’t want their taxes to go toward rich people,” Ham said. “My job is to help people understand that art is for everyone – and it can profit a community.”

Randy Ham

1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qqw6O_0boXsee900
Director of Odessa Arts Randy Ham poses for a photo Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at his office inside the Copper Rose Building. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI fires agent accused of failing to investigate Nassar sex-abuse allegations

WASHINGTON — An FBI agent accused of failing to properly investigate USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been fired by the agency, NBC News has confirmed. The firing of the agent, Michael Langeman, came after a Justice Department inspector general report released in July criticized him and his boss, agent in charge Jay Abbott, for their handling of the case. It said they failed to respond to allegations by gymnasts that they had been sexually abused by Nassar “with the urgency that the allegations required.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

David MarkCalifornia recall election results show Gavin Newsom winning — and Donald Trump losing

The California ballot officially featured 46 candidates vying to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the effort to recall him. But in the end, the only one who mattered wasn’t even listed. Newsom was able to carry the day by effectively making the recall a race between him and former President Donald Trump — and Trump was the one who came up short Tuesday night.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Rival Koreas test missiles hours apart, raising tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea tested ballistic missiles hours apart Wednesday in a display of military might that is sure to exacerbate tensions between the rivals at a time when talks aimed at stripping the North of its nuclear program are stalled. South Korea’s presidential office...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Art, TX
Odessa, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stanley
Person
David Sedaris
FOXBusiness

Biden recruits Disney, Microsoft CEOs to push COVID-19 vaccine mandate

President Biden on Wednesday met with some of the top business leaders in the country, including the CEOs of Microsoft, Walt Disney and Walgreens, days after the White House announced strict vaccination rules for millions of workers as the highly contagious delta variant surges. Meeting participants also included the chief...
BUSINESS
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
1K+
Followers
216
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy