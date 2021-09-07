CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
[UPDATED 9/6] No statement has been made on Worlds 2021 as follow-up report points to Iceland

By Nick Geracie
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE 9/6: It was expected that Riot Games would provide a statement regarding the 2021 League of Legends World Championship as the company reportedly told Dot Esports last week, but no statement has been made by the developer at this time. Additionally, Dot Esports has published a follow-up report further pointing towards Worlds 2021 taking place in Iceland. The report also includes a schedule for the event.

John Needham
#Iceland#Riot Games#Dot Esports#Cest Riot#Worlds 2021#Dwg Kia#T1#Lcs#Team Liquid#Lec#Mad Lions
