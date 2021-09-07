Donald “Don” Birdell Coleman, 81, of Waterford, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Don was born August 31, 1940, in Stockport, Ohio, son of the late Warrior A. and Ada C. Bennett Coleman. Don attended school at Palmer and Waterford High School. He married Donna Jean Ash on August 18, 1958 to whom he was married to for 52 years. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and Jean, his first wife and mother to their six children. Don will be dearly missed by those who survive him, which are his second wife, Karol Rauch Coleman, whom he married September 2, 2014; his three brothers, Richard (Patsy), Ronald (Dixie) and James, all of Stockport, Ohio; his six children, Billie (John Jr.) Huck of Vincent, Ohio, Marilyn (William) Wells of Lowell, Ohio, Nyla (Larry) Boggs, of Stockport, Ohio, Donald (Teresa) Coleman of Arcanum, Ohio, Brent (Diane) Coleman of Stockport, Ohio and Nathan (Nichole) Coleman of Stockport, Ohio; and a step-daughter, Erica Farmer; Also surviving are fourteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other family members. Don was always laughing and he enjoyed music, playing horseshoes, gatherings at church, good food and most of all being with his family.